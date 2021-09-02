Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – September 3, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 9: Grand Rapids Delta Waterfowl Banquet, Barn in the Woods, Bovey. For more info call Kirk Gilbertson, 218-244-7796.

Sept. 9: DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Crow River Winery. For more info call Dawn Aldrich, 320-582-0971.

Sept. 10: DU West Carver Chapter #129 Banquet, 5 p.m., New Germany Hall. For more info call Chad Wachholz, 952-442-2220.

Sept. 11: PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Braham Event Center. For more info call Ray Hoheisel, 763-688-1231.

Sept. 11: Warroad/NWAngle DU Banquet, 7 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Tony Krahn, 218-386-2974.

Sept. 11: The ALS Association MN/ND/SD Chapter Banquet, 7:30 p.m., Mall of America East Rotunda. For more info call John Cronin, 612-767-6264.

Sept. 11: Winona County DU Banquet, Winona Elks Club. For more info call Wayne Valentine, 507-454-2762.

Sept. 11: West Carver DU Banquet, New Germany Hall. For more info call Chad Wachholz, 952-442-2220.

Sept. 11: Redwood County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Redwood Area Community Center. For more info call Randy Hammerschmidt, 507-240-1646.

Sept. 11: Wright County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., River City Extreme, Monticello. For more info call Eric Lenneman, 763-807-8191.

Sept. 11: East Central MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack and Jim’s, Duelm. For more info call Dave Jackson, 763-227-7048.

Sept. 12: Lake Louise Puddle Jumpers DU Banquet, Travel Lanes. For more info call Edward Kellogg, 507-440-5355.

Sept. 13: Buffalo DU Banquet, Huikko Entertainment Center. For more info call Jesse Neumann, 612-423-1036.

Sept. 16: MN Pheasant Inc Steele County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles Club. For more info call Rex Harriman, 507-456-5127.

Sept. 16: Walker DU Banquet, Bluewater Lodge. For more info call Tony Freeman, 320-266-6823.

Sept. 17: Morrison County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Little Falls Ballroom. For more info call Ken Knopik, 320-360-5885.

Sept. 18: WTU Minnesota Loon Lake Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Loon Lake Community Center, Aurora. For more info call Mike Palm, 218-290-1388.

Sept. 18: Fox Lake Conservation League Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Welcome American Legion Club. For more info call Tim Eisenmenger, 507-236-8404.

Sept. 18: Hardwood Country Sportsmen’s Club, 5 p.m., Nordic Lanes, Rushford. For more info call Butch Johnson, 507-864-2800.

Sept. 18: Cuyuna Rage DU Banquet, Bridge Tavern in Crosby. For more info call Mikael Christenson, 218-851-8778.

Sept. 18: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, Pemberton Plaza. For more info call Mike Bruegger, 501-595-4296.

Sept. 21: Garrison DU Banquet, Garrison VFW. For more info call Paul Erickson, 218-343-6419.

Sept. 23: Steele County Ducks Unlimited, 5 p.m., Foundation Building, Steele County Fairgrounds. For more info call Bob Hoen, 507-456-5046.

Sept. 23: Rum River DU Banquet, Chapapas in Cambridge. For more info Call Bryan Sorenson, 763-242-0486.

Sept. 25: Lake Superior Steelhead Association Banquet, 5 p.m., Clearwater Grille, Duluth. For more info call Kevin J Bovee, 218-525-5960.

Sept. 25: WTU Birchdale Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Sept. 25: MDHA Park Rapids Chapter membership Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Park Rapids. For more info call Armin Hawkins, 218-732-5182.

Sept. 25: Anoka County DU Banquet, Courtyards of Andover. For mor info call Bob Gullick, 651-265-2043.

Sept. 28: Central Minnesota Sportsmans Chapter of Conservation Partners of America, 3 p.m., Brownton Civic Center. For more info call Scott 320-223-1858 or Wendy 320-282-3912.

Oct. 2: Lake Region/Medford DU Banquet, Morristown Community Center, 507-213-1130.

Oct. 29: WTU Fillmore County Chapter Banquet, 6 p.m., Mabel Community Center. For more info call Doug Ward, 507-273-7465.

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Bear season opens

Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens

Sept. 1: Rail, snipe seasons open

Sept. 1: Crow season opens

Sept. 4: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon harvest season opens

Sept. 4: Canada goose season (September) opens

Sept. 9: Antlerless deer/special hunts application deadline

Sept. 11-12: Waterfowl youth hunt

Sept. 12: Smallmouth bass harvest season (outside NE) closes

Sept. 13: Smallmouth bass late C&R season (outside NE) opens

Sept. 14: Trout season (SE) closes

Sept. 15: Trout season (SE C&R) opens

Sept. 18: Ruffed grouse, Hungarian partridge seasons open

Sept. 18: Sandhill crane season opens

Sept. 18: Sharp-tailed grouse season (NW) opens

Sept. 18: Rabbit, squirrel seasons open

Sept. 18: Archery deer season opens

Sept. 19: Canada goose season (September) closes

Sept. 25: Woodcock season opens

Sept. 25: Waterfowl season opens

Sept. 25: Prairie chicken season opens

Sept. 25-26: Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

Sept. 30: Lake trout (summer) season closes

Sept. 30: Stream trout season (summer, in streams, except SE) closes

Sept. 30: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon harvest season closes

Education/Seminar

Sept. 11: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 10 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Sept. 5: Owl at the Mew, 1-3 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Sept. 7: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Sept. 11: Birding By Canoe, 10 a.m.-noon, Richardson Nature Center.

Sept. 11: Young Birders Club: Wonderful Woodpeckers, 10 a.m.-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Sept. 11: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Sept. 11: Birding By Canoe, 10 a.m.-noon, Richardson Nature Center.

Sept. 11: Hidden History Canoe Tour, noon-4 p.m., French Regional Park.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 20: Family Outdoor Adventure Club, 10:30 a.m.-noon, French Regional Park.

* * *

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

* * *

NRA Certified Handloading Class. Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Tournaments/Contest

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge, Sterling, IL. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Shows

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

* * *

Sept. 11 & 12: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club, Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

Sept. 25 & 26: Elks 40th Annual Gun & Knife Show,

Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hutchinson. For more info call Dale Harbarth, 320-587-8989.

Oct. 2 & 3: Marshall Gun Show, Red Baron Arena, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Ronald Prorok, 507-401-6227.

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association, 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Sept. 5: 3D Archery public shoots.

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod & Gun Club, 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Now-Oct.: Every Wed. 4:30 p.m., Trap Shooting

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

* * *

Suburban Sportsman Club MN, 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Special Events

Sept. 11: 38th Prairie Pothole Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stoney Ridge Farm, New London.

Sept. 11: Anoka County PF Youth Day Expo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beaverbrook Tri-County Sportsman’s Club. For more info call John Newpower, 651-983-5904.

Sept. 29: Cackle & Spur Charity Pheasant Hunt. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m or 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sand Pine Pheasants & Gold Meadows Hunting Preserve. For more info www.cacklegivesmart.com.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call Michael Cummins, www.fishersofmentc.org or 612-490-4824.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org