Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 3, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In JoDaveiss County, CPO Hoftender issued a citation to an Oklahoma man for fishing without a non-resident license at Apple River Canyon State Park, after the man and his friend walked around a barricade to fish. Both the Oklahoma man and his friend were issued written warnings for entering the closed park.

In Fulton County, In Fulton County, CPO Thompson completed an investigation in cooperation with the Fulton County State’s attorney’s office. The investigation stemmed from a TIP received regarding a poaching incident in rural Fulton County. Upon execution of a search warrant, CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott were able to uncover the evidence necessary to identify the nature of the events and the suspect involved. As a result, the suspect was issued 9 citations for the unlawful acts revolving around the unlawful taking of an 8 point buck from on or about the roadway, trespassing, and hunting without permission of the landowner.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman was checking fishermen at the Dayton Dam, Fox River near Ottawa. The fishermen had all their fish on a stringer and in a bucket. CPO Kaufman told them if they caught any smallmouth bass they would have to throw them back since it was a closed season. The fishermen said they knew that. When CPO Kaufman asked for their fishing licenses they said they were up in their car. CPO Kaufman and the fishermen starting walking back to the parking lot when a hydro plant worker at the dam approached CPO Kaufman. The worker said the fishermen had been putting fish in a bag in a backpack nearby. CPO Kaufman walked over to the backpack and looked in the bag. Inside the bag was 6 smallmouth bass and a 13.5-inch walleye, all illegal fish. Each fisherman was issued 3 citations.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner cited an individual for turkey hunting w/out a valid hunting license and written warnings for turkey hunting w/out habitat stamp and unlawful take CPO Roesch received a TIPS complaint of turkey hunters at Kishwaukee Nature Preserve hunting without a windshield card. CPO Roesch encountered 3 individuals, a dad, and 2 sons. 1 individual was 17 years old and hunting with a bow. No other individuals were hunting. The individual did not have a valid permit for Kishwaukee SFWA, had no hunting license, and did not have a windshield card. CPO Roesch issued the father a citation for parental responsibility for allowing a minor to hunt without a valid permit. CPO Roesch issued the minor 2 WW for hunting without a license and hunting at a site without a windshield card.

In LaSalle County, CPO Martin responded to a complaint regarding an out-of-state resident fishing from the LaSalle County Nuclear Generating Station area of LaSalle Lake which is restricted. LaSalle Station security discovered the fishermen while doing perimeter checks. The individual said he was unaware he was fishing at a Nuclear Powerplant. He did not have a fishing license. The violations were addressed.

In LaSalle County, CPO Martin was contacted by an out-of-state resident who leased farm property to a LaSalle County man. The tenant had unlawfully cut down several trees to include black walnut and hickory without the landowner’s consent. The unlawful cutting of trees is under investigation.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch, CPO Alvarez, and Sgt. Wire responded to a call at Rock Cut State Park about individuals shooting air guns. CPO Roesch located the individuals responsible. CPO Roesch located 2 paintball guns in the car and detected a smell of burnt cannabis coming from the car. CPO Roesch also observed a bottle of open alcohol on the floorboard of the car. CPO Roesch conducted a vehicle search and located marijuana and a loaded handgun in the center console. The gun was rand through LEADS and was not stolen. The individual who owned the handgun had a valid concealed carry out of Wisconsin. The handgun was taken apart and placed in the trunk of the car. CPO Roesch issued 3 citations (alcohol in a state park, civil cannabis violation, and shooting an air-powered gun in a state park).

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, two subjects arrested by CPO Van Wiltenburg in 2020 for deer hunting violations recently plead guilty, as a result of a negotiated plea in Lake County. The first subject was charged with unlawful possession of freshly killed species during the closed season, unlawful hunting after hours, unlawful take of deer during the closed season, unlawful hunting with a rifle within 300 yards of a dwelling, unlawful dumping of wildlife carcass on private property, unlawful possession of deer taken by illegal methods, unlawful transfer of a permit to another person, and unlawful hunting of deer with use/aid of bait. He paid a total of $1,177.42 in fines, costs, fees, and an additional $1,000 to the Illinois Conservation Police Operations Fund. He was also ordered 50 hours of community service and forfeited a 16 point buck, an 8 point buck, and his rifle to the Department. His hunting privileges are suspended for the next two years. The second subject was charged with unlawful deer hunting with the use/aid of bait, unlawful deer hunting without a valid permit in possession, and unlawful hunting without first obtaining a non-resident license. He paid a total of $697 in fines, costs, and fees.

In Kankakee County, While on patrol at the Kankakee River State Park, CPO Elliot located a vehicle that had driven down a horse/hiking trail and parked near a popular fishing area. Citations and warnings were issued to two fishermen for fishing without a valid 2021 Illinois fishing license, unlawful possession of alcohol in the park, and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle in the park. CPO Elliot continues fishing checks, many warnings have been issued for no valid 2021 Illinois fishing license.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was patrolling a Cook County quarry and observed a fisherman in a secluded part of the quarry. CPO Kusta approached the fisherman, the fisherman looked up as the officer walked towards him. Once the fisherman realized it was a game warden the fisherman dropped the fishing pole and walked away from it. CPO Kusta requested the fisherman’s fishing license, which he was unable to produce. CPO Kusta took enforcement action and documented the violation.

In Cook County, CPO Vik was checking fishermen at Sag Quarries when he noticed a fisherman with a plastic bag of fish down at the water’s edge. The fisherman had just caught a trout and when asked how many trout were in the bag the man said 4. CPO Vik informed the fisherman that if that was true he had just caught his limit and would be done for the day. The man said okay. CPO Vik checked the bag and found 6 rainbow trout in the bag plus the trout the individual had just caught for a total of 7. CPO Vik attempted to ask the fisherman more questions at which point the fisherman said he did not speak English. CPO Vik cited the fisherman for over- limit and seized the 6 fish after releasing the 7th fish alive.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Shelby County, CPO Viverito conducted a fish inspection along the Kaskaskia River. Two individuals were bank fishing with a blue bucket sitting between them. CPO Viverito discovered 4 Sauger that were smaller than the legal length limit. One of the men an Arkansas resident had received a citation for fishing without a license two weeks prior.

In DeWitt Cunty, CPO Workman was on routine patrol at Clinton Lake. CPO Workman checked many fishermen that day. CPO Workman noticed a bucket in the back of a pick-up truck containing crappie, which appeared less than 9 inches. CPO Workman sat back and waited for the operator to return. When the operator returned CPO Workman performed a check and measured each of his fish. CPO Workman discovered 2 crappies under 9 inches. 1 citation was issued.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley completed his investigation on a dumping case in Panther Creek in Bowen. Through a lot of legwork, computer work, and speaking with neighbors, CPO Wheatley was able to identify possible suspects that lived near the dumping area. CPO Wheatley conducted a short interview with the suspects and was able to gain a confession. CPO Wheatley issued a citation for the unlawful dumping and the subject will have his day in court.

South Zone –

Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias and CPO Wichern were on a patrol along the Kaskaskia River. They noticed a person fishing with 7 rods in the water and hidden on a private boat launch. They came upon the person and asked for a fishing license, the subject produced a 2019 fishing license. When asked why he did not have a recent one, the subject said, “Due to COVID-19”. A citation was issued for no valid fishing license and the CPOs explained how to get a current fishing license over the phone or with a current vendor in the area. The hunter was cited for the offense.

In Montgomery County, CPO Wright along with CPO Matt Lentz has been investigating a trapping complaint at the Nokomis Quarry. CPO Wright was eventually able to make contact with the Montgomery County resident who was doing the trapping. Before making contact CPO Wright observed the trapper place exposed bait (dead rabbit) next to the trap. When he eventually made contact it was found that he had no trapping license and none of his traps were tagged. The trapper was also in possession of a .22 rifle with a revoked FOID card. CPO Wright asked for consent to search the vehicle and consent was given. During the search, a meth pipe with residue was found. The man was taken to Montgomery County jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance. He was issued 3 citations and 1 written warning for the other offenses.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan issued multiple citations to a Jefferson County resident stemming from archery deer season. The man killed a big buck in November of 2020 without a valid archery permit. The man also killed a doe in October of 2020 and did not tag or report the harvest. The 10 point buck head and antlers were seized. He has a mandatory court appearance in June of this year.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams located a shotgun shell “Wad” on the roadway while patrolling Pyramid State Park Galum Unit. Upon further investigation, turkey feathers and fresh blood were located on the roadway in the same area of the Wad. CPO K. Williams contacted the permitted hunter for that location and discovered the hunter-harvested a turkey the previous morning. It was determined the hunter shot over the roadway while harvesting the turkey.