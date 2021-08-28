Outdoor News Radio – August 28, 2021

Headlines from this week’s Outdoor News Radio include updates on the BWCA fire closure. Also, notes on the closure of the DNR”s building at the State Fair this year and a reminder to visit the Outdoor News booth at the corner of Judson and Nelson! Aaron Hebeisen from the Minnesota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers joins the broadcast to discuss events cooking for this fall and recapping Game Fair 2021. Tim Lesmeister also joins host Rob Drieslein to talk wild ricing, early teal hunting, and a reminder about the Sept. 9 deer lottery application deadline.