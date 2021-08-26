Walleye boom on Oneida Lake?

The New York DEC has proposed regulations to increase the daily possession limit of walleye in Oneida Lake from 3 fish/day, to the statewide daily possession limit of 5 fish/day.

This proposal stems from annual monitoring efforts that have shown a steadily increasing population. In 2020, an estimated 1,200,000 walleye were present in the lake. Although the numbers have rebounded tremendously since the 1990s, there is concern that too many walleye in the lake has the potential to impact the forage base – most particularly, yellow perch.

The proposed moderate increase in walleye harvest is warranted not only for the health of both the walleye and yellow perch fisheries but also desired by a majority of anglers based on a recent survey (Angler Opinion Survey on the Oneida Lake Walleye Daily Limit). (Note: This file may load slowly. Thank you for being patient.)

The regulatory proposal is available on the DEC website for review and public comment. Comments on the proposal should be submitted via e-mail to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753; subject line “Oneida Lake Walleye Regulations.” Comments will be accepted through Oct. 17, 2021.