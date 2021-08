What’s your favorite dog breed and most important command to teach? [video]

During the second weekend of Game Fair in Ramsey, Minn., Outdoor News contributing writer Ron Hustvedt walked around and spoke with dog owners to find out their favorite breed of dog and the most important command their dog should know.

Game Fair is a great place to find a wide variety of dog breeds, and this video only captures a few of the many breeds, large and small, that were represented this year.