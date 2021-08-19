Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 20, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner while checking fisherman along Hennepin Canal found individual to be in possession of short largemouth bass. Upon further investigation individual was found to have no fishing license and wanted on warrant out of Marshall County. Subject was taken into custody and transported to Bureau County Jail. Individual cited accordingly.

In DeKalb County, CPO Murry and CPO Alverez conducted boat Patrol detail on Shabbona Lake. While working they observed three individuals fishing in the restricted area below the dam at Shabbona. While watching them. One was observed catching and keeping what appeared to be a short walleye. After watching them, contact was made with the fisherman. They were found to be in possession of 4 short fish walleye , and fish illegally taken from the closed waters. Each fisherman was cited for fishing in closed waters and failure to immediately short fish.

While returning to the boat ramp after the above incident, CPO Murry observed a truck parked on the north east corner of the lake in an area that is restricted to motor vehicles. CPO Murry and CPO Alverez beached the boat and attempted to sneak up on the individuals. While approaching them a pellet rifle was seen in the front seat of the illegally parked truck. Contact was made with the individuals who were observed to be fishing. Another one was found to be in possession of a second loaded pellet rifle. Three of them were cited for no valid fishing license, 2 for possession of weapons in the state park, and one of operation of vehicle off road. In total 14 citations were issued on 6 Warnings issued during the detail.

In LaSalle County, CPO Stanbary was patrolling Starved Rock State Park Trails with fellow Officers when they came across three individuals that were off trail in a dangerous area above Wildcat Canyon. The hikers had scaled a fence and were underneath a bridge. The hikers were instructed back onto the trail system safely and each were issued a citation for entering a restricted area when closed. The hikers were reminded of the dangers that can occur when deviating from the marked trails.

in Winnebago County, CPO Engledow conducted a boat patrol with CPO Leannah on the Rock River between Roscoe and Rockford. During the boat patrol, CPO Engledow and CPO Leannah conducted multiple vessel safety inspections. CPO Engledow issued a WW to boat operator for improper passing of a motorboat. CPO Engledow also issued WWs to a boat operator for operating a vessel in a No Wake Zone with Speed Greater than Wake, No battery cover, and Operation of Unnumbered Watercraft.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Kane County, CPO Iaffaldano received a complaint regarding an individual unlawfully selling native turtles. The individual was interviewed and 2 Eastern Mud Turtles were discovered being sold illegally. The turtles were seized and transported to the Wildlife Discovery Center for proper care. The seller was issued one citation for unlawfully selling native turtles without a Herp Permit. 3 written warnings were issued for unlawful purchase/sale of turtles for commercial use and violation of federal law.

In Kane County, CPO Kelley issued a citation to a Crystal Lake man for fishing without a valid fishing license. The man said he, “Must have left his license at home,” when contacted by CPO Kelley. However, a check of his history of purchasing fishing licenses showed he had not had a valid license for at least 3 years.

In Lake County, PO Davis was called to an injured person at the Chain o’ Lakes State Park. The subject was transported to the hospital as CPO Davis arrived on the scene. Davis followed the ambulance to the hospital and spoke to the victim. She advised while riding her bicycle on the bike path she swerved to avoid striking an animal. The initial diagnosis was a broken right arm, but x-rays were still pending.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley investigated the case of a Sandhill Crane being shot by a pellet gun. A local rehabber discovered the pellet while x-raying the bird during surgery for it injures.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley is investigating the case of a Canada Goose gosling being killed by a man with a slingshot. The man’s neighbor witnessed the incident and was able to provide a written statement.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta and CPO Waigand were conducting recreational boat enforcement on a Chicago river’s south branch that is a “No wake” zone. CPO Kusta observed a jet ski maneuver around a commercial passenger vessel and begin to speed up. The jet ski was observed on plane going at a high rate of speed. CPO Kusta caught up to the jet ski operator further down the river where he met up with his daughter on another Jet ski. Contact was made with the two jet ski operators. The operator violating the “No Wake” stated he knew it was no wake but was trying to catch up to his family. CPO Kusta conducted a boat safety inspection and registration check on both jet skis. They were both observed with improper display for failing to display a registration number. Both jet Skis also displayed an Illinois registration decal of 2019 and one for 2021. The 2021 registration decal on the jet skis did not match the jet skis they were a fixed to. The 2019 registration decals they displayed did match and both jet skis were expired. The daughter showed CPO Kusta the titles of the jet skis and they had failed to transfer ownership of the watercraft. CPO Kusta issued citations for violations of a “No wake” zone, Improper display, and failure to transfer certificate of number.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates inspected an area in Winfield where an aggressive coyote has been attacking neighborhood dogs. One dog was taken by the coyote. CPO Gates was unable to locate any coyotes while inspecting the wooded areas nearby. The residents of the area were educated on measures to take to protect themselves and their pets. CPO Gates contacted Winfield PD and advised them of the situation and options available to them to address the issue.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley met with a Griggsville man concerning a log buying deal. CPO Wheatley had been tipped off about the man conducting business without the proper permit, and not ensuring the timber tax had been paid. CPO Wheatley found during the interview that his evidence was correct and with the testimony from the man, he had enough to move forward with charges. The man was cited for Failure to Pay the 4% Timber Tax. Due to the man’s forthcomingness, and information conversed about during the interview, CPO Wheatley did not cite the man for buying timber without a permit. The man will have his day in court during the month of July.

In Cass County, while patrolling Jim Edgar Panther Creek, CPO Wahlbrink observed three individuals fishing at Drake Lake. Upon recognizing CPO Wahlbrink, one of the individuals quickly put her fishing pole down and later denied fishing. Another individual was not eligible for a fishing license, and the other had never purchased a fishing license. Upon further investigation, one of the fishermen had an undersized largemouth bass in his possession and was using more than the permitted two fishing poles.

In Christian County, CPO Wright cited two Springfield men fishing at Sangchris lake. One subject did not have a fishing license and had not since 2014 and admitted to fishing several times. The other subject was in possession of a short crappie. Crappie have to be 10 inches and this crappie measure 4 inches.

In Christian County, CPO Wright and CPO Gerdes cited one subject and a written warning to another subject. The warning was written for no fishing license and the citation was written for using a cast net to keep 7 blue gill and 1 white bass.

In DeWitt County, CPO Reeves and CPO Ausmus responded to an injured Pelican on Clinton Lake. The Pelican was unable to fly due to an injury to its wing. CPOs Ausmus and Reeves caught the Pelican and transported it to the U of I Vet Clinic to be cared for.

In Iroquois COunty, CPO Sanford investigated an individual unlawfully selling/offering for sale fur-bearing mammals within Iroquois County. CPO Sanford facilitated the recovery of the above-mentioned animals, which were transported to a licensed wildlife rehabber.

In Macon County, CPO Reeves was conducting fishing compliance checks on Lake Decatur at Sportsman Park. CPO Reeves located a man that did not have a valid fishing license. Upon running the subject through ISP D10 dispatch, CPO Reeves learned the subject had an active warrant for his arrest.

South Zone –

Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was on patrol at Carlyle lake and came across six men who were fishing for crappie. They had several buckets of crappie and the CPO began checking the size and possession limits. They all satisfied the site specific laws pertaining to the lake. When asked to see all six licenses, one subject told the CPO that people who are 65 and older do not need a fishing license. When asked where he got that information the subject told the CPO he called the national fishing license phone number and that he was told he did not have a license if he was over 65 in any state. The CPO tried very hard to educate the subject on how rules change from state to state and it was up to the individual to ensure he knew the laws of the state he was fishing, but the subject insisted on how he was “wronged” by the state. The subject was upset when he was told he would be receiving a citation for no valid fishing license but after giving the subject the new fishing digest, he was convinced he indeed did need a fishing license. He told the CPO as he walked away, “These are going to be some expensive crappies!”

In Montgomery County, CPO Wright along with CPO Matt Lentz have been investigating a trapping complaint at the Nokomis Quarry. CPO Wright was eventually able to make contact with the Montgomery County resident who was doing the trapping. Before making contact CPO Wright observed the trapper place exposed bait (dead rabbit) next to the trap. When he eventually made contact it was found that he had no trapping license and none of his traps were tagged. The trapper was also in possession of a .22 rifle with a revoked FOID card. CPO Wright asked for consent to search the vehicle and consent was given. During the search, a meth pipe with residue was found. The man was taken to Montgomery County jail and booked for the possession of a controlled substance.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams Cited 2 fishermen for Fishing without permission at a private lake in Rural Franklin County. Another subject was cited as an accessory to fishing without permission after they advised the landowner had spoken with them previously and put them on notice not to fish the lake. Even with the notice, the subject provided a ride from Williamson County and accompanied the other two fishermen to the location.

In Perry County, CPO CPO Lewis was patrolling Pyramid State Recreation Area when he observed a subject run and hide in a bush. The individual left a bucket of fish and fishing poles behind. CPO Lewis approached the bush and requested the subject to come out. The fisherman complied, and CPO Lewis discovered he possessed a 15.5-inch largemouth bass. There is a 14- to -18-inch protected slot at Pyramid. The fisherman admitted he had not measured the bass before keeping it. CPO Lewis issued him a citation for failing to release the bass.