Outdoor News Radio – August 14, 2021

It’s opening weekend of Game Fair 2021, and seminar speaker and hardcore waterfowler Nick Johnson joins Outdoor News Radio this week to talk about his seminar in Ramsey and efforts to recruit youth into the sport of duck and goose calling and hunting. Host Rob Drieslein launches the show with a discussion about DNR reorganization with Editor Tim Spielman. Other topics include upcoming DNR deer meetings, an update on the Wisconsin wolf hunt, and the passing of longtime Twin Cities public relations legend and political consultant D.J. Leary. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to wrap up the show with chatter about South Dakota’s continuing decision not to survey its pheasant population, plus the Aldo Leopold boyhood home, and respect for German shorthairs.