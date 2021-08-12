Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – August 13, 2021
Banquets/Fundraisers
Aug. 14: WTU Southwest Ohio Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., RSVP Event Center, Loveland. For more info call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.
Aug. 21: NWTF Kokosing River Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Troyer of Apple Valley, Mt. Vernon. For more info call Barry Coffing, 740-485-1493.
Aug. 28: WTU Shawnee Territory Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, Xenia. For more info call Tim Chenoweth, 937-623-5539.
Aug. 28: WTU Medina County American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Medina Eagles. For more info call Jack Tramonte, 440-343-2599.
Sept. 4: WTU Country Camo Outdoors Benefit For a Cause Banquet, 5 p.m., Lancaster Eagles. For more info call Jeana Mitchell, 740-550-1366.
Sept. 11: Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited Banquet, 4 -8 p.m., Ghost Town, Findlay. For more info call Nate Riker, 419-306-1595.
Sept. 11: Warren County DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, Lebanon. For more info call Nicholas Fendinger, 513-706-1092.
Sept. 18: WTU Logan County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Bellefontaine Regional Airport. For more info call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.
Sept. 18: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.
Sept. 25: Morgan County Waterfowlers DU OH-129 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Morgan County Fairgrounds. For more info call Chuck Price, 740-962-2467
Oct. 1: WTU Maumee Valley 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner. 6 p.m., Holland Gardens. For more info call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.
Oct. 8: WTU Holmes County Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds, Millersburg. For more info call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.
Oct. 30: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, Marengo. For more info call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.
Shooting/Archery
Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.
Sunday: 3rd of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.
Aug. 15, & Sept.19: Big Game Shoot.
* * *
South Cuyahoga Bowmen. N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.
Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.
Aug. 15, Sept. 18 & 19. (30 Deer Shoot)
* * *
South Cuyahoga Bowmen. Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.
Sept. 5.
* * *
Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795.
3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Aug. 21 & 22, Aug. 28 & 29, Sept. 18 & 19.
* * *
Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.
Sept. 5: 30 Target 3-D
Sept. 19: Bowhunter Warmup
Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH.
Saturday: 3rd of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.
SEASON DATES
Sept. 1: Squirrel, mourning dove seasons open
Sept. 25: White-tailed deer archery season opens
Oct. 9: Ruffed grouse season opens
Oct. 9: Fall wild turkey season opens
Nov. 5 Cottontail rabbit hunting season opens
Ringneck pheasant season opens
Nov. 10: Fox, weasel, raccoon, opossum, and skunk hunting season open
Nov. 10: Mink, muskrat, trapping seasons open
Nov. 28: Fall wild turkey season closes
Nov. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes (public land)
Nov. 29: White-tailed deer gun season opens
Dec. 5: White-tailed deer gun season closes
Dec. 26: Beaver trapping opens
Meetings
Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.
Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.
Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.
Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.
Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.
Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.
Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.
Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.
Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.
Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.
Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.
Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.
Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.
Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.
Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.
Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.
Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.
Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.
Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.
Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.
Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.
Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.
Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.
Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.
Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.
Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.
