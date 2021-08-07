Outdoor News Radio – August 7, 2021

Top headlines from this week’s Outdoor News Radio include dire waterfowl reports from North Dakota and chatter about how low water levels are affecting lake and river access around the state. Also, host Rob Drieslein remembers innovative waterfowler Randy Bartz in a discussion with Chuck Delaney from Game Fair and Tim Lesmeister. Rob and Tim also talk Red Lake and salute DNR fisheries manager Henry Drewes, given the announcement of his recent retirement. Phil Frebault, Outdoor News sales and marketing director, joins the broadcast to recap ICAST 2021.