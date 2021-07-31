Outdoor News Radio – July 31, 2021

Topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include the Minnesota DNR unveiling new deer regulation changes for 2021, including mandatory CWD testing returns and name changes for management area designations. “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known to friends and family – then jumps on board to talk about how low water levels and heat (don’t say “dog days”!) have affected sport fishing in Minnesota. Tim Lesmeister then joins host Rob Drieslein to recap the recent Blackfish Classic fishing tournament and the 2021 ICAST show from Orlando, Fla.