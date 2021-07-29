Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 30, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports an individual from White Oak was recently found guilty of multiple violations from last season involving bait visible from the air and trapping in safety zones. Trappers are reminded that traps fall under the same 150-yard safety zones as would hunting with a firearm and that any bait visible from the air can attract birds of prey, ultimately putting them at risk of injury if caught in the traps.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Kyle reports she, with assistance from several other officers, is investigating an individual for impersonating a state game warden to get a first-responder discount at a local medical marijuana dispensary. The investigation is still on going, and charges are pending.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports the sale of antlerless deer licenses spurs many people to buy their hunting license. “Every year in the field, I check countless hunters who fail to sign their hunting license or antlerless deer license,” Kramer said. “Please take a moment to sign all licenses and permits while they are accessible and prior to going afield this year.”

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports unlawful ATV use still is occurring on game lands and Hunter Access properties in Fayette and Greene counties. Citations have been filed for ATV-related offenses on these properties.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin said he has seen several bears on State Game Land 51, including a couple over 400 pounds.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports numerous hunters have been observed hunting groundhogs. As a reminder, you need at least a hat containing 100 square inches of fluorescent orange material while hunting.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports three individuals were apprehended on June 18 for poaching deer at night. At least three deer were shot at and one porcupine was killed during this episode. State Police in Somerset are assisting in the investigation. Multiple charges are being filed against each defendant.

Washington County Game Warden Dan Sitler reports a dumping investigation recently was completed. “I was able to track down the person responsible for dumping a truckload of garbage on a Hunter Access property in Washington County,” Sitler said. “The area was cleaned up and a citation was filed.”

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports an individual is being cited for depositing a large amount of garbage in a wooded area off a Sewickley Township road.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports that, while patrolling Hunter Access property, four subjects on dirt bikes did not stop when lights and sirens were activated and fled from apprehension.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports finding two bags of spoiled meat packaging dumped on Hunter Access property. He is working with the local township maintenance crew to attempt to find who did the dumping.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports filing charges in multiple incidents where wildlife was trapped and left in the trap to die.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports stricter enforcement has been occurring at the State Game Land 242 range. On several occasions, target frames were replaced around 8 a.m. and were completely broken by 2 p.m., causing the range to be unusable. Also, several support posts for the new roof have been seriously damaged by people shooting them. Continued damage to the range facilities may result in closures to the range.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports seeing several different groups of turkey poults on State Game Land 181.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that he and Deputy Game Warden Dunn are investigated a case involving the unlawful taking of skinks and safety zone violations.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports an individual was cited after his dog chased down and killed a young fawn.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports an increase in illegal ATV activities on Hunter Access properties.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County man has been charged with abandoning a pet guinea pig and littering on state game lands.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Uniontown man has been charged with disorderly conduct for possessing a small amount of marijuana while on Cumberland Water Authority Cooperative Agreement property.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reported that as the Meadow Grounds Lake on State Game Land 53 is being refilled after being drained for dam work, there has been increased use of that area, some of it unlawful. There will be increased patrols in that area as a result.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports investigating an incident of an antlered deer that was shot in the head with an arrow in Dorrance Township. Several photos of the deer were submitted to the Game Commission by concerned citizens. The arrow appeared to miss all vital areas and does not appear to be affecting the deer’s overall health. Several interviews have been conducted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham filed charges against an individual for unlawfully taking a turkey during the spring turkey season. The individual is also being charged with the wanton waste of the turkey.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds the public that simple things such as securing trash indoors and removing birdfeeders from the landscape can drastically decrease nuisance bear issues.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports charging several individuals with driving ATVs on state game lands.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports charging an individual for destruction of property and other offenses for an incident that occurred on State Game Land 91 in Spring Brook Township.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports having active arrest warrants for several individuals who failed to respond to citations issued for shooting range violations.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass said an individual was charged for game law and dog law violations after his hunting dogs attacked and killed a domestic cat on private land while engaged in hunting activities.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an individual recently pleaded guilty to multiple violations that occurred at the State Game Land 58 shooting range. Violations included shooting multiple projectile ammunition, shooting beyond the firing line, shooting non-paper targets and unlawfully purchasing a hunting license. The fine amounts approached $1,000 for these violations.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports citing individuals for camping and littering on state game lands and is currently investigating an incident of dumping of scrap construction material on state game lands in his district.

Luzerne County Game Warden Jake Klinger cited individuals for being in a closed and posted area near a bat hibernaculum on state game lands. The individuals drove ATVs to the hibernaculum and were drinking alcohol in the closed area. “This activity can disturb bats already struggling with white nose syndrome,” said Klinger.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports an increase in use at the State Game Lands 183 shooting range, and an increase in range violations. Sowers asks shooters to take trash and shell casings with them and not to post targets on wooden supports.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports information is being sought in regard to a large SUV or truck causing damage to a parking area on State Game Land 115 in Danville. Information can be provided to the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports recent property damage to a gate and several fields on State Game Land 84. The gate and signs are being repaired, and an investigation is ongoing.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Alex Murray reports a Warwick Township man was cited for firing multiple rounds over the limit at one of the state game lands shooting ranges. Prior to firing those rounds, the man was asked if he was aware of the rules and safety regulations at the range. He responded “yes,” but fired the rounds anyway.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports he and state Game Warden Murray recently executed a search warrant at a home in Oley Township after learning the occupant was in unlawful possession of a live whitetail fawn. Seized were a live fawn, a frozen fawn, a live Canada goose, an 8-point whitetail skull, the remains of a red-tailed hawk, personal use marijuana and a marijuana plant. The occupant also was in possession of numerous turtles and an alligator, which are being investigated by the Fish & Boat Commission.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson reports seizing three unlawfully possessed raccoons from a Philadelphia resident.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports a Pottstown man and his juvenile son were charged with multiple violations while hunting pheasants on State Game Land 43 on Thanksgiving Day. Violations included operating a vehicle in a closed area of the game lands, having loaded firearms leaning against a vehicle, hunting without a pheasant permit and possessing two copies of the same hunting license. It was further found that the juvenile never took hunter education prior to acquiring a hunting license. The citations filed resulted in guilty pleas and several hundred dollars in fines, as well as one year of license revocation for the adult.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports an increased use of ATVs on State Game Land 264 at the Lykens Rail Trail. As a reminder, motorized vehicles are not permitted on state game lands.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports investigating a safety-zone complaint where a groundhog hunter was shooting within 80 yards of a house. He’d received permission from a landowner to hunt next to his garage, but was unaware that he needed permission from the neighboring landowner, as well. Hunters are reminded that they must have advance specific permission to hunt in a safety zone.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports responding to a complaint from about a golfer who lost his temper after a bad shot and threw a golf ball at a group of Canada geese. The golf ball struck and killed one of the geese. While perhaps a freak accident, it’s clearly an unlawful taking violation. The investigation is ongoing.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports ongoing issues with the spray-painting rocks in Cold Spring Township on State Game Land 211. The location is known as Boxcar Rocks. If you see this activity, please report it to the Southeast Region office.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes reports filing multiple citations for control-of-property violations over the holidays. The defendants from these violations have pleaded guilty to the charges.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports recent cases were finalized through the court system for game-lands violations ranging from damage to property to alcohol violations.

Northampton County Game Warden Brad Kreider reports attending administrative hearings in Harrisburg concerning license revocations from violations prosecuted last hunting season. Kreider also reports investigating an individual who allegedly possessed a monk parakeet, which cannot be lawfully possessed in Pennsylvania.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that a Missouri resident who has been residing locally while on an extended business trip, failed to tag a turkey that he had harvested on the first day of the spring turkey season, although he reported the harvest online. The individual was cited for the offense and recently pleaded guilty to the tagging violation.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that an Orwigsburg woman was given a warning for the unlawful possession of an opossum.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that ATV activity on game lands and Hunter Access property appears to be up. Schuster plans to increase patrols in these areas to help eliminate the issue.