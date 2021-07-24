A special interview anchors this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio as John N. Maclean joins the program to discuss his new book, “Home Waters – A Chronicle of Family and River.” In the spirit of his father Norman’s beloved classic, “A River Runs Through It,” John Maclean shares more details and history about his family and their bond with western Montana and the Blackfoot River. John Maclean’s conversation with host Rob Drieslein touches on topics from the book, including his opinion of the movie based on his father’s novel, his thoughts about the tragic death of his uncle, Paul, the raging 2021 fire season in the West, and pubic lands and waters.