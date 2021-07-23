39th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament begins today

The 38.58-pound fish caught just 18 hours prior the start of this year's event 39th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament. Contributed photo

It may take a 30-pound or better king salmon to win the 39th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament with multiple 30-pound-plus kings already being caught the past two months. The Sturgeon Bay to Kewaunee stretch has produced a handful of 30-pound-plus giants this week alone, just prior to the tournament, according to tournament director Kevin Naze. The two largest included a 35-pound, 10-ounce king on a charter out of Algoma and a 38.58-pounder reeled in Thursday morning (July 22).

While Algoma, Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay have been especially hot of late, multiple trophies have also been hooked off of Baileys Harbor and Washington Island. First place is $10,000 cash, a free mount of the catch and a custom sterling silver salmon ring. Close to 200 prizes are awarded, including 45 daily port prizes for the heaviest catch of the day at Algoma, Baileys Harbor, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay and Washington Island.

Fishing is allowed anywhere in the Wisconsin waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay off of Kewaunee and Door counties. Fish are typically weighed between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

The event has produced salmon in excess of 30 pounds 23 times since its beginning in 1983, including 8 of the last 10 years. The 38.58-pound fish caught just 18 hours prior the start of this year’s event is thought to be the heaviest Wisconsin salmon on a certified scale since a 39-pounder won the K/D in 1999.

Tickets are available throughout the event at B&K Bait and Tackle on Washington Island, Baileys 57 in Baileys Harbor, JP Express on Hwy. 42 north of Carlsville, Howie’s Tackle and Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay, Algoma BP and Jandu Petro BP 24/7 in Algoma, and Accurate Marine & Tackle and Center Court Convenience in Kewaunee.