Outdoor News Radio – July 17, 2021

Check out this week’s Outdoor News Radio for discussion on topics such as a new elk herd in northeastern Minnesota, an update on the great Lac qui Parle land swap controversy, big invasive, trashy goldfish in metro lakes, and an armed bear in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Host Rob Drieslein spends time with guests Tim Spielman, Minnesota DNR Invasive Species Specialist Keegan Lund, and Tim Lesmeister.