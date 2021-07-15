Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – July 16, 2021

Season Dates

July 2: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

Sept. 1: Early resident Canada goose season opens

Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens

Sept. 18: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless), WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D only

Sept. 24: Early resident Canada goose season closes

Banquets/Fundraisers.

July 17: WTU Crawford County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Crawford County Fairgrounds, Meadeville. For more info call Michelle Krieg, 814-573-2533.

July 31: WTU Kinzua Deer Camp, 4 p.m., The Y Bar, Duke Center. For more info call Fran Devlin, 814-848-7267.

Aug. 14: WTU Bradford County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Litchfield TWP VFC, Sayre. For more info call Randy Jenkins, 570-247-8135.

Aug. 21: WTU Allegheny Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, Pittsfield. For more info call Michelle Krieg, 814-573-2533.

Aug. 28: PA Trappers Association State Banquet, Reedsville Fire Co. For more info or tickets call Nelson, 570-541-2280.

Aug. 28: WTU Perry County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., The dream at Top Notch, New Bloomfield. For more info call Terry Meek, 717-439-0150.

Sept. 11: WTU Erie County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. For more info call Michelle Krieg, 814-573-2533.

Sept. 16: Betchel & South Mountain RGS Chapters Banquet, 6 p.m., Gouglersville Fire Comp., Reading. For more info call John Crowley, 862-266-7949.

Oct. 9: WTU Potter County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Tri-Town VFD , Ulysses. For more info call Ed Cornell, 814-320-1513.

Shows

Aug. 14: 59th Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call Ron in the evenings, 717-687-8101.

Aug. 21 & 22: Elk Expo., Sat. 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Elk County Visitors Center, Benezette. For more info visit www.elkexpo.com

Sept. 11: PA Trappers District 8, 43rd Annual Sportsman Show, Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds. For more info call George, 717-732-8099.

Archery/Shoot

Aug. 22: Ontelaunee Road and Gun Club, All Clays Shoot, 8:30 a.m. For more info call Roger, 484-788-2935.

Seltzer Gun Club, 532 Seltzer Rd, Seltzer, PA 17974. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

Aug. 29, Sept. 26: 30 Rinehart Target Course, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Compound, Crossbows and Traditional bows all welcome.

* * *

United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.

* * *

Rainbow Bowmen, 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Aug. 1: 3D Shoots. (all bows).

Aug. 18-29: Bowhunter Weekend (all bows, 3D targets).

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137.

Every Sunday: 7 a.m. – Noon.

July 25, Aug. 22, & Sept. 12: 3 D Shoots.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association, 354 Newbold Rd, Fairless Hills, 19030.

Aug. 8, & Sept. 5: 3-D Archery Shoot.

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Special Events

July 31: NW Sporting Clays Fun Shoot/Fundraiser for PA Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists, Castlewood Rod & Gun Club.New Castle. www.pfsc.org/upcoming-events. For questions email NWFunShoot@gmail.com

Aug, 12-15: 7th Annual Western PA Primitive Rendezvous, Emlenton. Public days are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info contact Gene Nagel, 724-586-7220.

Aug. 21: Trappers Assn.-District 8-Free Trapper Training School, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Richfield Sportsman’s Club, Juniata County. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.