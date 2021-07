2021 Share ODN Contest Winners

Thank you to everyone who participated in ordering a subscription of Outdoor News for someone new!

Here are the list of winners from the 2021 Outdoor News promotion shown above. Winners were drawn from all eligible entries and winners will each be contacted directly. If your name is on the list, you can confirm your contact information by emailing: mailto:evy@outdoornews.com

Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card SCOTT HALL GENESEO IL Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card EDITH GROTE HOYLETON IL Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card LINDA EDWARDS MASCOUTAH IL Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card DANIEL SCHOPP MARYVILLE IL Won a Jay’s Sporting Goods Gift Card DONALD VLASSIS SAGINAW MI Won a Jay’s Sporting Goods Gift Card KENNETH MARTIN RICHMOND MI Won a Jay’s Sporting Goods Gift Card ALVA OPDYKE LANSING MI Won a Jay’s Sporting Goods Gift Card JOANN BOMIA WOODHAVEN MI Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card JAMES WINKLER BAUDETTE MN Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card TIM TORGRIMSON HANOVER MN Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card RICHARD BROWN HOPKINS MN Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card BILL FAUST LAKEVILLE MN Won a Cabela’s Gift Card RAYMOND G. WEIMER ORCHARD PARK NY Won a Cabela’s Gift Card MARGARET BERGHORN AKRON NY Won a Cabela’s Gift Card DENNIS D. STARING CASSVILLE NY Won a Cabela’s Gift Card ROBERT PITNEY EASTPORT NY Won a Cabela’s Gift Card RAYMOND E. HOCHSTETLER FREDERICKSBURG OH Won a Cabela’s Gift Card JERRY MILLER GREENWICH OH Won a Cabela’s Gift Card ALEXANDER TIMPEIRO WILLOUGHBY OH Won a Cabela’s Gift Card JOHN TROYER FRESNO OH Won a Cabela’s Gift Card BRIAN ASHBY LANCASTER PA Won a Cabela’s Gift Card DANIEL COLEY CHERRY HILL NJ Won a Cabela’s Gift Card GREGORY SCHEIRER WALNUTPORT PA Won a Cabela’s Gift Card PAUL BEUTER MANSFIELD PA Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card TOM KUESTER MENOMONIE WI Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card BILL WANDREY WAUTOMA WI Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card BEN GRAPA PHILLIPS WI Won a Fleet Farm Gift Card AARON & SUSIE KEIM ARPIN WI

Love to get in on the action with contests? If you’re not signed up for the free Outdoor News eNewsletter, you are missing out on even more great contests! Click here to get on board