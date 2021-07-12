Grilled Great Lakes Salmon or Trout

A recipe contributed by Sarah Kozlowski

Grilled Great Lakes Salmon or Trout A recipe and photo by Sarah Kozlowski

Sarah shared that one of her favorite memories from last summer was charter fishing on Lake Michigan. She was on a group trip and they had great success catching numerous fish, including kings, lakers, and steelhead. At the end of the day, they split the haul and she took home a huge bag of fish. While packaging the fillets with her husband Jay, Sarah said she was excited by the many options they had to enjoy them. She thought it would be fun to share with readers her favorite, a classic recipe for grilling that works for salmon or trout.

Ingredients

Salmon or Trout filets with the skin left on

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup cool water

¼ cup vegetable oil

Garlic powder, lemon pepper and salt

Start off by generously seasoning your fillets with the garlic powder, lemon pepper, and salt.

Place your fillets into a large Ziploc bag or airtight container. Combine brown sugar, cup soy sauce, water and vegetable oil in the bag or container, and shake well until the brown sugar is completely dissolved. Add the filets and turn to cover the surfaces with the sauce. Marinate your fillets under refrigeration for a minimum of two hours.

Preheat outdoor grill to high/medium high heat. Lightly brush on a coat of additional vegetable oil to your grill grates to prevent filets from sticking. (A paper towel coated in cooking oil and a pair of tongs make this job much safer.)

Carefully pull filets out of the marinade and place onto the grill skin side down. Cook for approximately 6 to 8 minutes depending on thickness.

After the initial 6 to 8 minutes, carefully flip your fillets over and grill on other side. Filets are done when they flake easily with a fork.

Note from the kitchen: What is medium-high heat on a grill? If you are using a thermometer, you want the grill in a solid range well above 350 degrees F, but not much over 450 degrees F. Some outdoor chefs swear by the “hand method”: Try holding your hand an inch above the grilling surface. If you find that you can keep your hand there for about two seconds, the grill is generally considered high heat between 450-550 F. At about four seconds, the fire is in the medium range of 350-450 F. If it feels comfortable to hold your hand there for at least six seconds, you are under 350 F and would need to let the grill heat up quite a bit more to properly prepare this dish.