Outdoor News Radio – July 10, 2021

Spring 2021 wild turkey harvest numbers are in, and Tim Spielman and host Rob Drieslein discuss that tally. They also kick around the final few days of the 2021 legislative session and news that the state Senate forced Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop to resign. Stan Tekiela drops in for the second consecutive week to talk nongame topics, including the Voyageurs Wolf Project and kestrel nesting boxes. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up with a chat about the state of Arizona’s decision to ban trail camera, grizzlies out west, and the new U.S. Forest Service chief, Randy Moore.