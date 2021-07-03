Outdoor News Radio – July 3, 2021

We’ve got an environment and natural resources bill that’s become law this week, and Outdoor News Radio with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman breaks down some of the policy items in the package, including CWD funding and how issues like a lower walleye bag limit and eliminating antler point restrictions (potentially permanently) ended up. Old buddy Stan Tekiela drops in to talk nongame issues, especially the lack of bluebirds across the region this spring, plus rattlesnakes. And in this week’s final segment, Rob talks with Tim Lesmeister about the Big Red series of books by Jim Kjelgaard, Irish setters, and the new Home Waters memoir by John N. Maclean, whose father wrote A River Runs Through It.