Looking ahead to hunting season

(Photo by Jerrod Vila)

Another turkey season is well behind us now and hopefully most of the talk centered around wild turkeys is that of seeing hens with plenty of poults along our travels. That is something that is always good news for the seasons that lie ahead.

As soon as one hunting season is over, I’m always looking ahead to the next. Sure, I enjoy my summer camping trips and time on the water, but I am a hunter in so many more ways than I’ll ever be a fisherman, which means Sept. 27 – the opening day of the Northern Zone Archery season – can’t come quick enough.

The first thing I do when a hunting season ends is make a list of what I’ll need to do or acquire before the next one. As for turkey hunting, getting my hands on more ammunition – specifically a few boxes of Winchester Longbeard ammo – is the top priority.

A pre-season shooting session with my turkey hunting shotgun next spring will be paramount, something New York Outdoor News columnists Glenn Sapir touches on in his column coming up in the June 25 issue. Glenn admittedly did not check his shotgun upon returning from Florida this past winter and paid the price.

Glenn shot three times at a tom on a hunt during the New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s annual spring safari, held this year in Fulton and Montgomery Counties. Sure, we picked on Glenn a little, but there is a lesson to be taken from his experience. Proof lies in a trail camera photo Jerrod Vila captured of the tom just hours after the season closed on May 31. The bird is clearly missing some tail feathers courtesy of Glenn’s shot pattern.

With turkey season behind me, now is the time to start preparing for bow season. My turkey hunting clothes mostly do double-duty for the early weeks of archery hunting. Therefore, they were recently washed in hunter’s soap and hung outside for a day or so before being put away in a scent-free container. A few days before bow season they’ll be aired out again and treated with tick spray.

This is also the time of year to break out the recurve and compound bows as well as the crossbow, and like turkey hunting gear, get an idea of what I’ll need for fall hunting. Given the limited availability of some gear, I’m thinking if I need arrows, broadheads or any other gear, the sooner I can get them, the better.

With those things out of the way I can kick back and enjoy summer, focus on hiking and getting my legs in shape for climbing mountains this fall, and maybe spend a little more time fishing.