Outdoor News Radio – June 12, 2021

Big news this week as Gov. Tim Walz suggested in a letter to legislative leaders that the DNR take on oversight of game farms in Minnesota. Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman kick that around as well as the new K9 units at Minnesota DNR this week. Central Minnesota resident Greg Kvale then joins Rob to discuss the championship recipes he and son, Peter, unveiled to take home top honors at the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers cook-off last week at the organization’s rendezvous in Missoula, Mont. Finally, after weeks of teasing, the “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler joins Rob from Denali National Park in Alaska to chat about the amazing experience she’s having as a park ranger there this summer.