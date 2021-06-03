Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 4, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

In May, state wildlife officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call from a Champaign County resident about a fawn white-tailed deer in a road ditch standing in the rain. While the resident waited for officer Smith, he used an umbrella to keep the fawn from moving toward the road and to keep it dry. Officer Smith and the resident then moved the fawn to a nearby fencerow and away from the road. Officer Smith searched the road but could not find evidence of a road-killed deer, so it is suspected the fawn ventured near the road while the mother was resting nearby. Fawns are born without scent to avoid predators. Because of this, their mother leaves them unattended for most of the day to prevent detection. In most cases, a deer fawn is better left alone, however, this fawn was moved to prevent a vehicle collision on the busy road.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In early spring, state wildlife officer Nathan Kaufmann, assigned to Richland County, received a call about an injured Canada goose that was unable to move in a parking lot. The caller advised the goose had been in the same spot for at least a day. Officer Kaufmann responded and located the goose. After observing it for a few minutes, he determined the goose was immobile. Officer Kaufmann captured the goose and transported it to a local wildlife rehabilitator for care. The rehabilitator examined the bird and later advised it was able to stand. The goose was monitored for the rest of the day and then released back into the wild.

On opening day of the 2020 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Nathan West, assigned to Wyandot County, received a call from the Turn in a Poacher hotline. The caller had photographed multiple hunters removing an antlered deer on the caller’s property without permission. Officer West responded to the reported location to view the photos of the hunters and of the vehicle, which was then located at a nearby residence. Three suspects from the photos were identified and the antlered deer was seized as evidence. All three were charged for hunting without permission and found guilty in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court. A total of $675 was paid in fines and court costs, and $645 in restitution was ordered and paid for the antlered deer taken without permission. Anyone who witnesses illegal wildlife activity can phone 1-800-POACHER (1-800-752-2437).

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

A recent call in the spring provided a bit of levity for state wildlife officer supervisor Scott Denamen. A caller had information about a truck with a white-tailed buck deer in the bed. The caller had recorded the vehicle’s license plate and had photos. The scenario seemed unlikely considering it was early spring and nearly all bucks had shed their antlers. Officer Denamen located the driver and asked about the deer in the truck bed. The driver explained that it was a brand-new tailgate wrap he had just applied, and the buck was part of the artwork. The caller was indeed right, however the case is closed.

In March, state wildlife officer Ryan Pawlus, assigned to Lake County, received a report of individuals snagging steelhead trout at Mill Creek along Hogback Ridge Metropark. By the time officer Pawlus arrived on scene, the individuals had left. However, the caller reported the group was frequenting the area and noticed they used a bright green bucket to carry fish out. The following morning, with assistance from state wildlife officer Matthew Madgar, assigned to Cuyahoga County, and Zach Hillman, assigned at-large, officer Pawlus returned to Hogback Ridge to monitor Mill Creek. By mid-morning, a group of three individuals arrived, matching the description provided in the report. Officers Pawlus and Hillman observed all three individuals fishing. One individual was observed legally catching a steelhead before subsequently snagging an additional three fish and placing all four onto a stringer. The group was then observed placing the four fish into a bright green bucket before departing Mill Creek. The officers contacted the group. The individual observed taking the trout was issued summonses for illegal methods of take, and taking more than the legal daily limit of steelhead. The daily limit in March for Lake Erie steelhead is two. The three trout that were snagged were confiscated and forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. After appearing in court, he was ordered to pay $295 in fines, restitution, and court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In April, state wildlife officer Cole Tilton, assigned to Scioto County, was patrolling the Greenup Dam on the Ohio River. This area had produced many complaints about anglers taking more than the daily limit of fish. Officer Tilton observed an individual take a 5-gallon bucket full of fish to his vehicle and then return to the river with an empty bucket to continue fishing. After the angler caught several more fish, officer Tilton contacted the individual. The angler had a valid fishing license and four hybrid-striped bass in his vehicle, plus more in the bucket. The daily limit of hybrid-striped bass longer than 15 inches is four. Officer Tilton issued a citation for having more fish than the legal daily limit. The angler pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Municipal Court and paid $200 in restitution.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

In November 2020, state wildlife officer Houston Wireman, assigned to Adams County, was traveling along U.S. Route 32 when he observed a small dog on the road. Officer Wireman stopped along the highway and quickly picked up the dog. It was a walker coon hound puppy with no collar or tags to identify its owner. The puppy rode proudly along with officer Wireman as he stopped at nearby residences to locate the owner. Finally, with direction from a resident, officer Wireman and the puppy pulled into a nearby farm. Upon leaving his truck, officer Wireman could hear an adult female coonhound franticly howling. Officer Wireman contacted the farm owner and reunited the puppy with its mother. The puppy’s owner and the coonhound were happy to see the puppy and thanked officer Wireman for returning it safely.

During the opening day of the spring wild turkey hunting season, state wildlife officer Houston Wireman, assigned to Adams County, and Matt Roberts, assigned to Clinton County, were patrolling private property in Adams County. They were contacted by a concerned landowner who did not allow turkey hunting, but suspected a neighbor was trespassing. The officers soon found the suspected trespassing neighbor on the landowner’s property. The man was also hunting without a valid hunting license and wild turkey permit. He was charged with hunting without permission, hunting without a license, and hunting without a turkey permit. The trespasser paid $496 in fines and court costs.