Outdoor News Radio – May 29, 2021

Big headlines dominate this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman discuss the tragic passing of state Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, who died in an automobile collision on Monday, May 24. Rob and Tim also discuss the chronic wasting disease issue that has expanded into a statewide crisis in just a matter of weeks. Tony Peterson joins the show to recap the turkey hunting season. Rob closes things out with Tim Lesmeister, who comes into the studio to talk about topics as diverse as the LCCMR, the Clean Cars initiative, and musk ox hunting on ice floes in Alaska.