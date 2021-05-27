New York Outdoor News Calendar – May 28, 2021

Season Dates

Note: Please check DEC’s new Freshwater Fishing regulations guide for more special regulations by county, water body and new trout stream categories.

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes.

May 29: Statewide muskellunge season opens (except Great Lakes).

June 12: Lake Champlain bass season opens

June 19: Statewide bass season opens. Muskellunge, Tiger Muskellunge seasons open in Lake Erie, Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Also, man groups are holding online/virtual events.

June 5: DU Leatherstocking Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Mt. Vision Fireman’s Field. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

Education/Seminars

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. at Hovey Pond Park, Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 12: Sportsman’s Dinner at Prattsville Firehouse. Guest speaker: Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV. Info: 518-299-3551.

Sept. 2-4: New York State Trappers Convention. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Sept. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg. Info: nfgshows.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

June 12: Albany High Flyers Ducks Unlimited chapter Sixth Annual Lobster Bake and Sporting Clays Shoot. Guan Ho Hah Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: albanyhighflyers@gmail.com.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Tournaments/Contests

June 3: 20th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest and 15th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest, Lake Ontario. Info: 716-778-0713.

June 4-5: 40th Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby. Info: canandaiguatroutderby.org

June 4-5: 36th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. Info: lakeontarioproam.net.

June 12: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Irondequoit Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

June 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake George. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 12-20: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc, Waters of Lake Erie. For more info call Derby, 716-649-8237.

June 26: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Buffalo Harbor (Lake Erie). Info: nykbf.com.

June 26-27: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26 – July 25: 11th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. Info: loc.org.

July 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Tupper Lake. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

July 10: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Hem-Dice Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

July 15-25: 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: eriecanalderby.com

July 16: 9th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Fishing Derby, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17: 18th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. King Salmon Tournament, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17-18: Sodus Pro-Am, Sodus Bay. Info: sodusproam.com

July 24: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cassadaga and Bear lakes. Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 12: Prattsville Community Church, 4 p.m., Prattsville Fire House. For more info call Daniel or Jane Lane, 305-401-1674 or 518-299-3551.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.