Outdoor News Radio – May 22, 2021

Kicking off this week’s Outdoor News Radio, host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman recap the Minnesota fishing opener and discuss the recent report of a deer farmer dumping dead whitetails on public land. St. Croix Rods pro staffer Joel Nelson then joins the conversation to talk about the customer appreciation event coming up with St. Croix at its facility in Park Falls, Wis., on June 19th. Nelson also shares some insight from his 2021 turkey hunting season. Finally, Tim Lesmeister drops in, and he and Rob talk early open-water fishing tactics, the case for catch-and-release, and the application period for the state’s forthcoming elk hunt.