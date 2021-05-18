Chef Alan Bergo is a Midwestern native. After 10 years working under chefs from Italy, he was sous chef to Chef Lenny Russo at St. Paul, Minnesota’s 7-time James Beard nominee restaurant Heartland, executive chef of the Salt Cellar, and finally, chef at farm to table cornerstone Lucia’s in Minneapolis.

He’s best known as a leading authority on culinary uses of mushrooms and plants via his website Forager | Chef: the largest resource on wild mushroom cookery on the web.

His first book in his three part series, an exploration of wild plants, herbs, garden vegetables, nuts and starches titled: The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora, will be released in late June 2021 by Chelsea Green Publishing. https://foragerchef.com/the-forager-chefs-book-of-flora/

Bergo’s work has been featured in various print and visual media, including: Experience Life Magazine, Women’s Health, The Daily Beast, Heirloom Gardener, Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, The Growler, The Heavy Table, Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine, Minnesota Monthly, The Star Tribune, The Pioneer Press, numerous books in print, and visually through Tastemade Media in partnership with REI Coop, TV stations Fox 9, Kare-11, Minnesota Public Television, and Wisconsin Public Television.

Pre-order his cookbook: The Forager Chef”s Book of Flora

Check out his podcast: The Wild Harvest: Episode 6

Follow him on Instagram:@foragerchef

Learn more www.foragerchef.com