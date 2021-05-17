Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 425X

2021 Second Runner Up Prize_Huntin' Buddy Photo Contest
Site Staff
Sd 425x Combo Rx And Tx
The 2nd Runner-Up in the 2021 Huntin' Buddy Online Photo Contest will win the SD-425X Field Trainer from SportDOG Brand

Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 425X

2021 Second Runner Up Prize_Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest
 Site Staff
Sd 425x Combo Rx And Tx

The 2nd Runner-Up in the 2021 Huntin’ Buddy Online Photo Contest will win the SD-425X Field Trainer from SportDOG Brand

 

The Second Runner Up photo selected in the 2021 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo contest sponsored by Kinetic Performance Dog Food will win the SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 425X.

The SportDOG  Brand® FieldTrainer® 425X is their smallest and lightest e-collar built for in-the-field training or hunting with close working dogs. Consistency and perfect timing are critical to developing your sporting dog, so the remote is quickly and easily operated without having to look at it – which lets you focus on your dog and not your equipment. With only a slight movement of the dial and the push of a button, you will be able to deliver a tone, vibration, or one of the 21 levels of static stimulation. Use these stimulation types to communicate with up to 3 dogs (with purchase of Add-A-Dog® collars) out to 500 yards with any of the 425 models.

Sportdog Logo

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts