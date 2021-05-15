Outdoor News Radio – May 15, 2021

It’s Minnesota Fishing Opener Weekend 2021, and Outdoor News Radio host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein brings up lots of topics related to the outlook for angling this weekend. He and Tim Spielman also chat about the annual U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian Wildlife Service breeding waterfowl survey of the Duck Factory being canceled for the second year in a row. Tim Lesmeister then joins Rob to hit a bunch of outdoors topics, including Rob’s (Rochester) goose and (Grand Canyon) bison management column from this week’s print version of Outdoor News, finding a camping permit this spring, bears in Iowa, the retirement of Rapala’s Tom Mackin, plus Tim’s plans for hitting Lake Minnetonka this weekend.