Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 14, 2021

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team / March

Wardens Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, had received a report of a tribal member harassing/killing a seagull on Lake Superior. The information was turned over to a tribal warden who interviewed the person and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Matthew Koshollek, of Drummond, and Phil Brown, of Iron River, took enforcement action against a crossbow hunter after he admitted to shooting a large 11-point buck in September 2020 and then tagging the deer with the license of a relative. The hunter then shot another buck with his crossbow in November 2020.

Wardens Koshollek and Brown took enforcement action against a North Dakota resident after she admitted to shooting a buck without having a license during the 2020 archery season in Bayfield County. The hunter admitted to North Dakota wardens she shot the buck with a crossbow and then bought her license the next day. The hunter was also found to have shot a buck in Wisconsin in 2018 and never registered the deer.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Brule, worked the annual Warriors ATV ride in Douglas County. Stennett advised many riders of new laws pertaining to passengers lighting requirements. Stennett took enforcement action against one ATV operator for OWI.

Warden Brown responded to a call concerning two anglers fishing on Crystal Lake and seen throwing northern pike on the ice. Brown could see two fish lying on the ice. Brown walked onto the lake and located two northern pike and carried them over to the anglers. Brown asked which one had thrown the fish on the ice. One man admitted to doing it and had done the same thing a few days earlier to feed eagles. Brown advised the individual he would be issued a citation for possession of game fish during the closed season and warned for littering and illegally feeding wildlife.

Warden Richard Maki, of Ashland, received a complaint regarding a 23.5-inch smallmouth bass possibly harvested during the closed season on Chequamegon Bay. Maki contacted the individual and found the bass was harvested out of season but was also of illegal size (under 22 inches). Enforcement action was taken.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team / March

Warden Jake Donar, of Madison, is in talks with a Dane County landowner who would like to offer the use of his property for opportunities like hunts for wounded veterans and those learning to hunt. If you know of properties or unique recreational opportunities like this one in your community, reach out to your local conservation warden.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, responded to a complaint of hunters shooting from the roadway. King and a Green County deputy found that two individuals had shot at a coyote within 50 feet of the center line. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul Nadolski of Portage assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department with locating a person who was lost in the Lewiston Marsh area. The person was found uninjured and helped to his vehicle.

Warden Henry Bauman, of Dane County, investigated illegal dumping and burning of construction demolition wastes on private land near Belleville. Bauman took actions against a local construction business for illegally dumping and open burning large quantities of prohibited demolition waste. Clean-up of the site also was ordered.

Warden Bauman took enforcement action against individuals for fishing in areas closed to fishing at the Wingra refuge on Wingra Creek in Madison and the Tenney refuge on the Yahara River in Madison.

Wardens Ryan Caputo, of Dane County, and Alex Brooks took enforcement action against an angler for overbagging panfish.

Warden Peter McCormick, of Columbia County, investigated two Conibears found set with one containing a dead raccoon 35 days past the close of season. The warden tracked down the responsible person.

Dodgeville Team / March

Warden Mike Burns, of Lafayette County, investigated a trapping out-of-season complaint in the Belmont area. Burns identified the person who placed untagged traps on land without permission, without a license, during the closed season, and without possessing trapper education.

Sauk County Team / March

Warden Michael Williams, of Reedsburg, responded to a call of a UTV through the ice in the bay above the Lake Redstone dam. The three riders made it to safety. Williams ensured the UTV was retrieved from the lake by a recovery business.

Warden Nick Engelhardt, of Wisconsin Dells, was on night-fishing patrol on the Lower Dells and heard of two discussing how to handle a sturgeon they had in their possession on the riverbank. Engelhardt contacted the pair before the sturgeon could be processed. He found the individuals were fishing for sturgeon during the closed season. The sturgeon was released; enforcement action was taken.

Warden Engelhardt seized two cast nets being illegally used to harvest fish in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Warden Engelhardt contacted an angler who had seven undersized walleyes on the Lower Dells. Enforcement action was taken for possession of the undersized fish and possessing fish over the daily bag limit.

Warden Keith Meverden, of Sauk City, responded to a call of an emergency airplane landing near Devil’s Lake and the plane was leaking fuel.

Warden Meverden observed two fishermen below the Prairie du Sac dam and found them to be fishing sturgeon during the closed season. They were also found in possession two undersized saugers and one undersized walleye hidden in a compartment in their boat.

Warden Meverden saw two ATV riders traveling at a high speed on the Great Sauk Trail through the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. The trail is not open to ATV traffic and is a heavily used hiking trail. The individuals were found in Prairie du Sac.

Warden Madison Bryan, of Devil’s Lake, responded to a report of a boating accident on the Wisconsin River. Through speaking with the operator, it was determined the boat had sunk due to anchors being incorrectly put out in the strong current. There were no injuries reported and the operator was able to remove the boat.

Warden Bryan responded to a call on Dell Creek below the Lake Delton dam where two individuals were observed fishing with gear for game fish during the closed season. When contacted, the individuals were found to be fishing for walleyes, northern pike, and muskellunge, for all of which the season is currently closed.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower St. Croix Team / March

Wardens Kyle Kosin and Brad Peterson, both of Pierce County, heard a police call on a vehicle that had just been involved in an attempted armed robbery in Hudson. Kosin and Peterson located the vehicle near River Falls. The wardens and River Falls Police Department were able to conduct a high risk stop on the vehicle and take two occupants into custody without incident.

Wardens Kosin and Matthew Weseli responded to complaints at Willow River and Kinnickinnic state parks regarding park users who did not buy passes, as required.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, took enforcement action against a person found hunting bobcats with a relative and with that person’s dogs. The dog owner allowed the dogs to nearly kill the cat before shooting it with a .22 pistol. The person then registered the harvest late and also did not have it tagged while in the field.

Wardens Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, investigated a complaint of a person in Cadott who was parked on Main Street with a loaded AR-15 in his van. Wardens responded to the area, found the van and the owners who spoke with the wardens. The gun was found to be loaded, with a round in the chamber and its safety off.

Wardens Joe McMahon, of St. Croix County, and Matthew Weseli investigated a possible illegal car-killed deer at a residence. Multiple hunting violations were found.

Warden McMahon contacted a camper at Willow River State Park who had left a large amount of food litter, plastic refuse, and more around the campsite. The person said he thought his camping fee covered clean-up costs by the park.

Wardens J.J. Redemann, Jaime McDermid, Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, and Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, completed an investigation into illegal deer hunting occurring in southern Dunn County. The hunter has been revoked once and cited 19 times by the DNR for different hunting violations. The hunter was found to have continually hunted and harvested deer while being revoked and without a license. Illegal baiting, mentored hunting violations, registration violations, and several others were also part of this case. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Redemann, Bolks, Lowry, and Christorf investigated a call of road hunting involving the use of ag damage tags in Trempealeau County. The hunter was found to have harvested several deer using the tags, many of which were shot while road hunting. Enforcement action was taken for hunting from the roadway.

Wardens Collin Sherod and Joe McMahon, both of St. Croix County, contacted a homeowner after a gravity feeder was observed in his yard. The man stated he received the gravity feeder as a gift and put it behind his house so they could see the deer. The individual admitted that he filled the gravity feeder with three 5-gallon pails of corn the previous night. Gravity feeders are illegal throughout Wisconsin.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, found ice fishing gear left on Cedar Lake with no owner identification.

Black River Falls Team / March

Warden Wade Romberg, of Friendship, contacted two individuals at the end of their fishing trip on the Wisconsin River. Romberg took enforcement action against one of the two for fishing without a license, placing a registration decal removed from another boat onto the boat used on this day, and failure to have life jackets on board for both occupants.

Wisconsin River Team / March

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, investigated a call of an illegal fish structure on Lake Emily. Bryan located the responsible parties and helped them into compliance.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, investigated a call about two fishermen acting suspicious in a restricted area. Ziembo requested assistance from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and found illegal drugs in the men’s car. Enforcement action was taken for providing false information and for the drugs.

Warden Ziembo took enforcement action against the owner of an ice shack left on the ice past the deadline. The owner said he left it out because he was fishing elsewhere and did not have time to remove it.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, investigated an illegal treestand complaint, an illegal discharge of residential septage complaint, and assisted Marathon County Sheriff’s Department with investigating an ATV complaint in the town of Spencer.

Warden Paul Leezer inspected and registered lawfully trapped otters.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, investigated a trapping complaint at McMillan Marsh Wildlife Area where two body-grip traps were found. The traps should have been submerged. Contact was made with the trapper; enforcement action was taken.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine/Kenosha Counties / March

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Clayton Peters donated 150 pounds of seized venison to a Burlington food pantry. The venison was seized as a result of two 2020 illegal deer hunting cases. In both cases, the persons were found guilty, assessed over $1,000 in fines, and received one-year revocations of their hunting and fishing privileges.

Wardens Brandon Smith and Zack Feest, of Racine, observed a person target shooting with a handgun in a parking lot of the New Munster State Wildlife Area. Smith had warned the same person about five years earlier for target shooting at a different state wildlife area. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Alex Basting, of Plymouth, contacted a person shore-fishing at Eagle Lake. The person asked for help with understanding the rules on sorting and culling fish. Basting explained the laws and informed the person that any fish that he fails to immediately release is a part of his bag limit. Wardens Basting and Feest returned and contacted the person a second time. The person was found to have culled panfish and exceeded his bag limit. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Mike Hirschboeck, of Racine County, and Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, observed two juveniles riding ATVs on a roadway in a small neighborhood. The wardens contacted the parents in the driveway and educated them on the laws.

Warden Hirschboeck received a call from a citizen stating there was two ground blinds left out on state land. Hirschboeck located the blinds and addressed the complaint.

Warden Feest heard a call on the radio for an individual shooting at geese from the roadway. Feest responded and confirmed the individual had shot from his vehicle at a coyote on the side of the road.

Wardens Feest, Hirschboeck, Meinholz, and Smith investigated a local auto shop for illegal release of CFC refrigerants. Multiple violations were found.

Warden Adam Strehlow, of Milwaukee, was near a Glendale police officer who was performing a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle where the occupants were reported to had pointed a firearm at another. Strehlow went to the aide of the officer. They completed the traffic stop without incident.

Combined Sheboygan/Fond du Lac and Washington/Ozaukee Teams / February

Warden Anthony Arndt, of Fond du Lac, responded to assist the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department with a pursuit involving two snowmobiles. While en route Arndt was advised the sheriff had stopped one of the operators, but the other one continued to elude capture, nearly striking a deputy in the process. Arndt met with deputies at the person’s residence in Dundee and attempted contact. A snowmobile and evidence to illegal operation were located; the operator was charged for multiple violations.

Warden Arndt contacted two snowmobilers on Lake Winnebago who were in close proximity to warden William Hankee, who was on an unrelated ATV traffic stop. The snowmobile was going an estimated 40 mph at the time, coming within 17 feet of an 8-year-old ATV operator, along with the child’s father and Hankee. Upon contact, Arndt issued a citation to the lead operator for failing to slow to 10 mph when within 100 feet of a pedestrian.

Warden Joshua Wiedenhoeft, of Fond du Lac, observed a vehicle parked carelessly in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit not far from a blind hill. Wiedenhoeft observed the individual taking lumber that was left on state land from the county when they were trimming trees. Wiedenhoeft determined the individual did not have a permit to collect wood from state land and made the individual return the wood. Wiedenhoeft issued one citation for parking irrespective of traffic and a warning for timber theft.

Wardens Wiedenhoeft and Isaac Hackett, of Sheboygan, observed snowmobile tracks on Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit land near Greenbush passing within 10 feet of a motor vehicles prohibited sign. They followed the tracks and were able to identify the responsible parties.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, received a complaint from a citizen who observed a junk Ford F-150 being hauled on a trailer onto the Eldorado State Wildlife Area and dumped off. Hankee was able to identify the owner. The truck was hauled away, and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Hackett took action against a person from the fall of 2019 when he found the man had harvested a 5-point buck earlier in the 2019 deer season. He then logged onto a relative’s DNR account and registered the buck using the relative’s approval. He went on to harvest an 11-point buck later in the fall of 2019.

Warden Gavin Keefauver, of Campbellsport, responded to a complaint regarding someone shooting deer at night with the aid of artificial light. The deer was shot from the road near numerous houses. After receiving information from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department about the case, wardens Keefauver and Steven Swiertz, of Slinger, interviewed the suspected responsible parties at Milwaukee. The individuals admitted to shooting at numerous deer from the road.

Warden Arndt located a vehicle believed to be operated by an impaired driver who left a supper club in Saint Cloud. Arndt observed the suspect go in the ditch twice and initiated a traffic stop. He later assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with an OWI arrest of the driver. A passenger was taken to a local hospital after being found passed out and incoherent in the vehicle.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay/Lake Michigan Marine Enforcement Team/February

Marine Enforcement Team / March

Warden Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, received a call that a fisherman had been in possession of a muskie during the closed season. The same person also was named in previous complaints for guiding and sport trolling without a license.

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, assisted the U.S. Coast Guard with a study on ice thickness and density for contractors of the U.S. Coast Guard. Neal took staff offshore in the airboat so samples could be taken for analysis. Ice samples were collected and will be analyzed in Canada for items including density and gas present in the ice related to potential climate change.

Wautoma Team / March

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, worked with Raptor Education Group (REGI) staff and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a call of an injured barred owl. The owl was relayed to REGI.

Warden Kaiser worked with other wardens to conduct follow-up for the Wolf River spring fish run with violation information obtained and enforcement action taken on a three-time repeat offender for possessing an over-limit of walleyes.

Warden Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, worked with wardens Zachary Seitz, Jonathan Kaiser, Ted Dremel, Jason Swaney, and Jeff Nieling on a case involving eight individuals who overbagged walleyes at various locations on the Wolf River around Fremont, New London, and Weyauwega.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, responded to a call of a snowy owl with a broken wing. Schraufnagel captured the owl and it was transported to REGI.

Warden Jeff Nieling, of Fremont, responded to a call of a person catching short northern pike during the closed season and throwing it in the weeds. Contact was made with the person and he admitted to the act.

Peshtigo Team / March

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, responded to a wildland fire off Hwy. 153. Cross assisted with traffic control, witness statements, and found the origin of the fire.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, was patrolling Navarino Wildlife Area when he found the remnants of a party on state land. There were beer cans and trash scattered. The next weekend Delzer contacted a group of teens drinking around a bonfire in the same area. The group had partied there the previous weekend and littered the trash.

Warden Delzer investigated a complaint of a hunter shooting a deer from of a vehicle. It was found that the deer was a mule deer and the hunter was in Nebraska. Delzer referred the case to the Nebraska DNR. Nebraska wardens contacted the hunter and found he was hunting without a license and tagged the deer with another hunter’s tag.