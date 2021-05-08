Outdoor News Radio – May 8, 2021

Kicking off this week’s Outdoor News Radio, Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein along with Editor Tim Spielman discuss the recent court ruling affecting the Lac qui Parle land acquisition and whether – the wake of the ruling – the Minnesota DNR will act on the opportunity to expand a state wildlife management area. “Tackle” Terry Tuma (or “T3” as he’s affectionately known across the world of fishing) then drops in with some walleye fishing tips for the May 15 gamefish opener. Minnesota Bound host and longtime outdoors scribe Ron Schara joins Rob for a freewheeling discussion about his career and to talk about his new book, “Mostly True Tales of Life Outdoors.” Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Rob hit a bunch of new topics: the legislative dispute over the Clean Car rules and the Senate Environment bill, angling tips from “Mr. Walleye” Gary Roach, and Tim’s take on possible new angling restrictions on northeast Minnesota’s Lake Vermilion.