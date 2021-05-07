Contributed by Jamie Carlson

When I was stationed in Japan in the late 90’s I used to stop at the Lawson convenience store on my way into work every morning. One of my favorite things to get there was a Katsu Sando. It was a fried cutlet of pork or chicken, served on a couple of pillowy soft pieces of white bread with some Japanese Mayo and a sweet and tangy tonkatsu sauce. It was sort of an odd thing to grab for breakfast, but it was so good. The texture of the soft bread with the crispy crunch of the Panko coated cutlet was exactly what I craved every morning. When I returned home from my time oversees, I tried to recreate a lot of the great things I ate there. This sandwich is simple to make and can be made with pretty much any of our wild game we get here in Minnesota. I have made this sandwich with crappies, venison, grouse and in this version, wild turkey. Typically, a wild turkey breast is big enough to make 4-5 sandwiches which is a great way to extend your spring gobbler.

Wild Turkey Katsu Sando

Ingredients:

1 wild turkey breast cut into 1-inch cross sections, about 4 or 5 pieces

2 cups of Panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons canola oil for frying

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon of soy sauce.

2 cups thinly shredded cabbage

¼ cup flour

4 slices white bread (Wonder bread works great but any white bread will do)

Mayo

Tonkatsu sauce

Method:

Place one piece of wild turkey into a 1-gallon freezer bag and pound flat with a meat mallet until about ½ inch thick

Add soy sauce to eggs and beat thoroughly.

Lightly flour the wild turkey, dip it in a beaten egg and then cover in breadcrumbs.

Fry the wild turkey in a non-stick pan with canola oil until golden brown.

Remove from the oil and drain.

Cut the crusts off the bread.

Spread one side of bread with mayo and the other side with tonkatsu sauce. Place cabbage on the bread and then place the fried wild turkey on top, cut in half and enjoy.

Notes from the kitchen: Tonkatsu sauce may be found labeled as “vegetable and fruit sauce” in the Asian Market area of your grocery store. It has a distinct sweet-sour flavor.

It is recommended to use the Panko breadcrumbs as listed in this recipe. Traditional dried breadcrumbs will not give you the same crunchy result as the Panko crumbs.