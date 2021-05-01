Outdoor News Radio – May 1, 2021

Fishing opener 2021 looms as Outdoor News Radio kicks around topics like the bait supply and outlook for the bite given the late, May 15 start to the open-water gamefish season. (Wisconsin’s begins May 1!) Matt Jensen, the director of marketing for Rapala USA, joins the show this week to talk about the 50th anniversary of the Outdoor News-Rapala Weekly Photo Contest. (See more details on how to enter that contest at www.outdoornews.com/RapalaContest.) Other topics with host Rob Drieslein include Tim Spielman’s breakdown of new rules for the Conservation Reserve Program, plus a big-time ruling from the Board of Animal Health on deer and elk farming. Tim Lesmeister rounds out the broadcast with chatter about the bear attack outside Yellowstone National Park and appreciation for Drieslein and Lesmeister’s better halves.