Outdoor News Radio – April 24, 2021

Lots of fishing opener outlook chatter on this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. The middle part of this week’s broadcasts contains interviews with Tom Neustrom from the Grand Rapids area and Fred Parnow from Lake of the Woods, both of whom provide insight into fishing their regions and what they expect from the bite come May 15. On either side, host Rob Drieslein spends time with the Tims – Spielman and Lesmeister – to talk CWD, turkey hunting 2021, and a black bear conundrum near Ely.