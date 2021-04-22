Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – April 23, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 24: PF Hardin County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info call Jason Flemming, 419-672-8766.

May 21: WTU Tinker’s Creek Chapter 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Venue South, Richfield. For more info call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

May 27: WTU Mahoning Valley Deer Camp, Banquet 5 p.m., Canfield Fairgrounds. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

June 5: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Banquet Center. For more info call Sally Peter, 440-941-2183.

SEASON DATES

April 17: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season opens

April 18: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season closes

April 24: Spring wild turkey season opens south zone

May 1: Spring wild turkey season opens northeast zone

May 23: Spring wild turkey season closes south zone

May 30: Spring wild turkey season closes northeast zone

June 1: APPLICATION PERIOD BEGINS Controlled Hunts

June 4: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday and Sundays only)

July 31: APPLICATION PERIOD ENDS Controlled Hunts

Sept. 1: Squirrel and mourning dove seasons open

Sept. 25: White-tailed deer archery season opens

Oct. 9: Ruffed grouse season opens

Oct. 9: Fall wild turkey season opens

Nov. 5 Cottontail rabbit hunting season opens

Ringneck pheasant season opens

Nov. 10: Fox, weasel, raccoon, opossum, and skunk hunting season open

Nov. 10: Mink, muskrat, trapping seasons open

Nov. 28: Fall wild turkey season closes

Nov. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes (public land)

Nov. 29: White-tailed deer gun season opens

Dec. 5: White-tailed deer gun season closes

Dec. 26: Beaver trapping opens

Education/Seminar

May 13: Southern Ohio Forestlands Assoc., 7 p.m., 3813 Potts Hill Rd, Bainbridge. For more info. www.ohiosofa.org.

Shooting/Archery

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH.

Saturday: 3rd of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

* * *

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

Sunday: 3rd of every March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

* * *

South Cuyahoga Bowmen. N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

www.scsasportsmen.com

Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 18 & 19. (30 Deer Shoot)

South Cuyahoga Bowmen. Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

May 2, June 6, Aug. 1, Sept. 5.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795.

3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 24 & 25, May 22 & 23, June 26 & 27, July 24 & 25, Aug. 21 & 22, Aug. 28 & 29, Sept. 18 & 19.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

May 2: 30 Target 3-D

June 5 & 6: Ohio 3-D Group Qualifier

July 4: Four Man Team

Aug. 1: 30 Target 3-D

Sept. 5: 30 Target 3-D

Sept. 19: Bowhunter Warmup

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.