Upper Red summer walleye bag limit drops from 4 to 3

(Photo by Brian Peterson)

Anglers fishing during the summer season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed, according to the Minnesota DNR.

Anglers had an excellent winter season, harvesting 143,000 pounds of walleye. The annual harvest by state anglers is anticipated to fall within 120,000-240,000 pounds.

The three-walleye bag limit, with one over 17 inch size restriction, is intended to keep annual harvest within the target harvest range. Last summer, anglers harvested 131,000 pounds with a four-fish limit with one over 17 inches.

“Anglers need to remember to bring a good measuring device along with them on their trip to Upper Red Lake,” said Andy Thompson, Bemidji area fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Many walleye will measure just above, or just under, the 17-inch size restriction.”

The Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR manage walleye harvest on Red Lake under a joint harvest plan that the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee revised in 2015.

The DNR will determine the 2021/2022 winter harvest regulations after the summer fishing season and the completion of fall assessment netting.

An Upper Red Lake Citizen Advisory Committee reviews walleye harvest totals and regulation options and provides recommendations for the state waters of Upper Red Lake.