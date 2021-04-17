Outdoor News radio – April 17, 2021

Full show this week includes chatter about 31 invasive silver carp being removed from the Mississippi River plus a new state record walleye in North Dakota. Pat Durkin from Wisconsin joins the show to discuss his recent piece about why everyone is so upbeat during turkey hunting season. He and host Rob Drieslein also kick around the recent stories about whether R3 efforts actually are working. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up things with more discussion about the recent Ernest Hemingway series on PBS, plus how the cold snap is affecting crappie fishing and the new protocol for obtaining a BWCA permit.