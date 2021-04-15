New York Outdoor News Calendar – April 16, 2021

Season Dates

April 15: Mink and muskrat seasons close in the Northern Zone; snow goose season ends in upstate N.Y.

April 24-25: Youth turkey hunting weekend.

May 1-31: Spring gobbler season.

May 1: Seasons for walleyes, northern pike, tiger muskellunge and pickerel open.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Also, man groups are holding online/virtual events.

June 5: DU Leatherstocking Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Mt. Vision Fireman’s Field. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

Education/Seminars

April 18: In-person Hunter Education Course, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Town of Deerpark Senior Center. Info: 845-256-316

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

May 8: 12th Annual Sportsman’s Flea Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pompey Rod and Gun Club. For more info call 315-685-9428 or 315-656-8810.

May 22-23: New York State Trappers’ Association Spring Gun/Sportsman Show with an Outdoor Craft and Flea Market at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 12: Sportsman’s Dinner at Prattsville Firehouse. Guest speaker: Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV. Info: 518-299-3551.

Sept. 2-4: New York State Trappers Convention. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 24-25: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg. Info: nfgshows.com.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Tournaments/Contests

Ongoing through April 30: Shed Fest, NDA shed hunting photo contest. Info: 585-813-2021, or visit pertnearoutdoors.com.

April 24: New York Kayak Bass Charity Tournament, TBA. Info: nykbf.com

April 24-25: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

May 1: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Canandaigua Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 1 & 2: Chittenango Lions Club Walleye Derby, May 1, 1 a.m. – May 2, 3 p.m., Oneida Lake. For more info call 315-427-3670.

May 7-16: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

May 15: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cuba Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 15: 9th Annual Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament (tentative). Info: wilsonharborinvitational.com.

May 22: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 22-23: Springfling Bowfishing Tournament, Lee’s Campground, Saratoga Lake. Info: 518-390-4411.

May 23-24: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Old Forge. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 3: 20th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest and 15th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest, Lake Ontario. Info: 716-778-0713.

June 4-5: 40th Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby. Info: canandaiguatroutderby.org

June 4-5: 36th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. Info: lakeontarioproam.net.

June 12: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Irondequoit Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

June 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake George. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 12-20: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc, Waters of Lake Erie. For more info call Brian Plecas, 716-649-8237.

June 26: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Buffalo Harbor (Lake Erie). Info: nykbf.com.

June 26-27: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26 – July 25: 11th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. Info: loc.org.

July 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Tupper Lake. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

July 10: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Hem-Dice Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

July 15-25: 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: eriecanalderby.com

July 16: 9th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Fishing Derby, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17: 18th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. King Salmon Tournament, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17-18: Sodus Pro-Am, Sodus Bay. Info: sodusproam.com

July 24: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cassadaga and Bear lakes. Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 12: Prattsville Community Church, 4 p.m., Prattsville Fire House. For more info call Daniel or Jane Lane, 305-401-1674 or 518-299-3551.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.