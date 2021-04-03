Outdoor News Radio – April 3, 2021

Kicking off this week’s Outdoor News Radio, Host and Managing Editor/President Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss (one last time) DNR efforts to redirect the state Critical Habitat match. They also discuss the final funding of the third phase of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Maloney from the Minnesota Lyme Association joins Rob to discuss an annual rite of spring: deer ticks and the spread of Lyme’s disease. Stan Tekiela jumps back into the discussion for the second week in a row to talk about spring migration, then Rob and Tim Lesmeister wrap up the broadcast with a host of topics, including a new ruling in the Trump bump stock ban and tips for ice-out crappie fishing.