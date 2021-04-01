Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 2, 2021

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team / January

Wardens Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, and Gaven Brault, of Green Bay, responded to a complaint of two bucks locked at the horns. The wardens arrived and observed a large buck dragging a dead buck through the woods. Hartrick placed a catch pole on the buck’s antlers and pulled him to the ground. Brault then held the live buck down and Hartrick handed the catch pole to the reporting party to hang on to. Hartrick then used a saw to cut the dead buck’s antlers out of the entanglement. The large buck was then released with no apparent injuries.

Warden Hartrick checked ice fishermen on Kelly Lake and found an individual placed three tip-ups outside his ice shanty as he jigged inside the ice shack. The individual had also driven his truck onto the ice while having a suspended license.

Lake Winnebago Team / January

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, investigated illegal night hunting involving an archery deer hunter who was using night vision gear. The hunter was seen sitting more than an hour after the close of legal shooting hours. On the ground were approximately 10-plus gallons of hay and shell corn as bait.

Warden Disher was on snowmobile patrol along the north shore of frozen Lake Winnebago when he took enforcement actions against operators for expired registration, modified exhaust systems, and exceeding the 10 mph speed limit when near people on the ice. Also, two operators were cited for failure to transfer purchased machines into their names.

Warden Zack Seitz, of Shiocton, responded to a call of an individual’s dog getting caught in what was found to be an illegal trap on state lands. The investigation revealed that 17 traps had been placed without trap tags. Two of the traps were found to be illegally placed cable-restraint traps.

Warden Seitz received a complaint of over-baiting in Outagamie County. Seitz investigated and found that several areas had been illegally baited with hay.

Wardens Seitz, Mike Disher, of Chilton, Annette Swanek, of Neenah, and Chris Shea assisted local law enforcement with a shooting at the Fox River Mall at Appleton.

Warden Seitz found that an individual had shot a buck and then purchased the license that was used to register the deer. Seitz donated the deer meat to a local food pantry.

NORTHERN REGION

Woodruff Team / December

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, along with other team wardens, spent time working aerator complaints with riparian landowners. Aerators are lawful for use to prevent ice buildup around docks, piers, and boat houses; however, aerators may not obstruct on-ice navigation of the public or neighboring landowners. Numerous educational and enforcement-based contacts were done.

Warden Matt Meade, of Boulder Junction, contacted a deer hunter during an open firearm season who was not wearing blaze orange. The hunter was also using bait, which has been illegal in Vilas County since 2016.

Warden Tim Otto, of Rhinelander, assisted a Michigan conservation officer on a case where a Wisconsin resident had violated multiple Michigan conservation laws, including ATV trespass, illegal party-hunting, and deer tagging regulations.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, along with other team wardens, followed up on illegal deer baiting and feeding complaints. Baiting and feeding deer has been prohibited in Oneida and Vilas counties since 2016.

Woodruff Team / January

Wardens Tim Ebert, Matt Meade, Audrey Royce, of Lake Tomahawk, Tim Price of Eagle River, Jay Thums and Chris Bartelt served on walleye patrol on the Minocqua Chain with a focus on the zero-bag regulation on walleyes. Multiple actions were taken for anglers possessing walleyes, fishing with more than three lines and fishing with unattended lines.

Warden Meade continued his work on deer baiting and feeding violations, taking enforcement actions for the infractions. Deer baiting and feeding has been prohibited in Vilas County since 2016.

Wardens Meade and Ebert responded to a non-fatal snowmobile crash in Vilas County where a snowmobile operator left the trail and struck several trees. The rider was cited for operating while intoxicated.

Warden Meade teamed with the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department recreational deputy on snowmobile patrols in Boulder Junction in an area with a history of complaints. They issued dozens of warnings as well as seven enforcement actions.

Warden Tim Otto, of Rhinelander, investigated an incident regarding a person hunting deer with the aid of bait. Baiting and feeding for deer have been prohibited in Oneida County since 2016. Otto found a person had used a crossbow to shoot a deer feeding on a bait pile in the back yard. The antlerless deer died in a neighbor’s yard. In addition to attempting to harvest the antlerless deer over an illegal bait, the person did not possess a valid antlerless deer permit and had failed to make any attempt to retrieve the deer.

Warden Otto patrolled ice fishing areas and took actions for unattended lines that can result in catching non-target species and fish mortality. In one instance, Otto found nine unattended tip-ups on a lake put there by three individuals who had left the area.

Warden Price responded to incidents of snowmobiles being operated on lakes with thin ice and breaking through the ice.

Warden Price continued with follow-up work from the 2020 deer season, including taking action against a Vilas County hunter who harvested an antlerless deer without having the proper harvest authorization.

Ashland Team / January

Warden Rich Maki, of Ashland, assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol on a traffic stop involving a felon in possession of a firearm, loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Warden Matt Koshollek, of Drummond, worked with the National Park Service (NPS) on an illegal bobcat case in the fall of 2020 near Cable. The bobcat was found to be trapped on NPS land not open to trapping. The bobcat was seized and donated to the National Park Service office to be displayed for education at the office in Trego.

Wardens Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, and Tom Heisler, of Winter, patrolled the Chequamegon Bay/Lake Superior area by snowmobiles. A number of new anglers needed help determining what kind of fish they could catch or what each fish species looked like. Warnings and enforcement actions were taken for ATV violations, short fillet transportation/possession and over-bagging on whitefish.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Brule, took enforcement action against a snowmobiler for failing to stay right while they were negotiating a turn. The operator would have collided with Stennett’s snowmobile had he met the other snowmobile in the turn.

Warden Phil Brown, of Iron River, took enforcement against individuals seen chopping out tip-ups early in the morning. Brown found they had been fishing with unattended tip-ups overnight throughout the week and had kept several illegal-sized walleye.

Warden Brown followed up on a complaint of an individual doing unlicensed taxidermy work. The individual had been doing taxidermy work for money for more than 10 years and had mounted a variety of species, including fishers, bobcats, bear, and deer.

Antigo Team / January

Warden Alex Henseler, of Crandon, was on patrol and observed a traffic violation in front of him. A Forest County Sheriff’s Department deputy was nearby and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle’s operator, The deputy was assisted by Henseler. Following the stop, three occupants in the vehicle were found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. They were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and OWI.

Park Falls Team / January

Warden Aaron Koshatka, of Hayward, responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving multiple children with possible injuries just outside of Hayward. Koshatka was the first responding unit. Koshatka conducted an initial scene and medical assessment of the adult and children involved and found no one to be seriously injured. After other units arrived, Koshatka assisted the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control. Harsh road conditions played a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

Wardens Dylan Belisle, of Ladysmith, and Aaron Koshatka investigated information about unregistered deer. The information was discovered after an individual was cited for shooting deer from a roadway in Price County by warden Kurt Haas, of Medford. Belisle and Koshatka found the individual and a relative killed three antlerless deer last fall in Polk County and failed to register them. The individual stated they tried to register the deer but became frustrated with the process and did not complete it.

Warden Kurt Haas observed a vehicle in the ditch on a Taylor County highway. When Haas spoke to the woman, she asked to leave the scene of the accident because she had too much alcohol to drink. The woman registered at a .21 and was arrested for OWI.

Warden Joe Paul, of Phillips, contacted a person requesting a CITES tag for a bobcat. Paul discovered several violations, including unauthorized mentor trapping, guiding without a license, operating untagged traps, and improper tagging.

Spooner Team / January

Warden Bob Kneeland, of Chetek, and Josh Loining, of Rice Lake, received a complaint of anglers with too many lines in the water on Lake Chetek. A group of three anglers were fishing with too many lines. Kneeland smelled the odor of burnt marijuana, and found one of the anglers in possession. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with too many lines, and also for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wardens Kneeland and Mike Melgaard responded to a vehicle crash at a bar/restaurant where an intoxicated motorist had crashed into several vehicles and a utility pole in the bar parking lot. Melgaard and Kneeland assisted a Chetek Police Department officer with physically detaining the combative motorist who had crashed. The motorist had been ice fishing on the lake prior to driving his truck off the lake to the bar.

Wardens Pete Wetzel, of Amery, and Kneeland stopped a group of snowmobilers near Amery for speeding in a 10-mph zone. The group admitted they were traveling an estimated 70-mph in town.

Warden Pete Carlson, of Frederic, contacted a group of anglers fishing from an ice shack in Polk County. Carlson observed one individual holding a glass pipe. The individual said it was a pipe for smoking marijuana. The individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia items. The individual was arrested by a Polk County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Warden Carlson took enforcement action against an individual for ice fishing without a license in Polk County.

While checking ice fishing activity on Benach Lake, warden Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, took enforcement action against an individual who was in possession of marijuana.

Wardens Jon Hagen, of Spooner, and Matt Koepke followed up on a call of an unregistered deer. They spoke with the hunter and learned he had harvested four bucks over the last three years but did not register them.

Wardens Jon Hagen and Joshua Loining assisted Minnesota DNR wardens in Minnesota with a joint investigation involving a man who had failed to register numerous deer in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The wardens jointly ascertained the person had harvested 12 deer and had not registered any of them.

Wardens Hagen and Matt Koepke followed up on multiple deer feeding complaints in Washburn County where deer baiting and feeding are prohibited. The wardens have worked to educate multiple property owners about the current deer feeding prohibition.

Warden Joshua Loining took enforcement actions against individuals fishing with more than the legal allotment of hooks, baits or lures at Chetek Lake, Mud Lake, and Hemlock Lake in Barron County.

Warden Jesse Ashton, of Luck, followed up on information he obtained about several violations that took place during the 2020 gun-deer season in the Clam Falls area. Ashton found one individual had shot two deer while knowingly not having a gun-deer license. Ashton also found the individual shot one of the deer out the window of his truck while road hunting.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine-Kenosha Team / February

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Clayton Peters contacted an ice fisherman who had been smoking marijuana and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man was turned over to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Smith and Peters contacted a person suspected of overbagging on crappies. The person kept crappies in excess of the 25-fish bag limit, had sorted out the larger fish, and kept only 25 fish while discarded the remaining fish on the ice for the birds.

Warden Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, made numerous contacts on his snowmobile patrols and issued citations for no safety certificates, no trail passes, and expired registrations, along with many warnings.

Warden Zack Feest, of Racine, followed up on information regarding an area restaurant worker who was directed to buy a first-time buyer license during the November gun-deer season. The restaurant owner hunted on opening day and filled his buck tag. The owner also shot a second buck later in the day, and that’s when he instructed his employee to buy a license so the worker’s tag could be used to register the deer.

Wardens Alex Basting and Feest contacted two snowmobilers riding closed trails. One rider said he was unaware the trails were closed and was riding them to check their condition. The other rider said he had been tasked with checking the trails for the trail boss. After speaking with the trail boss, the operator admitted that he was lying and was not allowed to be on the trails and knew they were closed.

Warden Adam Strehlow, of Milwaukee, followed up on complaints of an ice shack being left overnight at the Summerfest Lagoon. The warden discovered an individual had been targeting trout for several days without a fishing license or a trout stamp. In addition, the individual was found to have been over lining and left six hooks in the water unattended overnight.

Warden Strehlow discovered an individual guiding two clients on Lake Michigan near Bender Park. One of the clients and the guide did not have a valid trout stamp. In addition, the guide did not have a guide license or an outlying waters sport trolling guide license, as required.

Warden Strehlow was patrolling Big Cedar Lake when he came in contact with a person who just driven his ATV across the lake. The found the individual had consumed several beers on the lake during the day before operating the ATV. The individual was arrested for ATV OWI (first offense).

Walworth Waukesha Team February 2021

Wardens Marcus Medina and Drew Starch investigated a call regarding a person keeping twice their daily bag limit on Pewaukee Lake. It was found the individual was keeping a bag limit of panfish in the morning and the evening. The person also was found to be over their possession limit for panfish.

Wardens Steve Sanidas and Blaine Ziarek, of Waukesha, completed a taxidermy business audit in response to customer complaints. They were able to facilitate the return of unfinished specimens. The taxidermist has stopped taking in new work and is attempting to honor current customer contracts.

Warden Brad Wilson, of Walworth, continued his work on deer cases and issued enforcement action for hunting without a license and loan/ borrow cases.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team / February

Wardens Chad Ziegler and Jake Bolks, both of Eau Claire County, investigated a possible loan/borrow deer harvest. An individual who did not hunt registered a buck for a relative.

Wardens Kevin Christorf and Sam Haferkorn, both of Clark County, followed up on an illegal wolf harvest complaint. The wardens found that a hunter shot the wolf without having a license.

Mississippi River Team / February

Wardens Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, and Travis Sindles responded to a call of a deer that couldn’t get off the glare ice on a creek south of La Crosse. The deer couldn’t make it up either icy embankment. The wardens were able to grab the deer’s front leg and pull it up the embankment.

Wardens Hochhausen and Sindles saw an otter in a trap set in open water. Due to the otter’s condition, the wardens concluded the trap hadn’t been checked, as required. The wardens contacted the trapper, who said he had not checked the trap for three weeks. There is a four-day check requirement for water submersion sets. The man also did not have his information on the traps.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, and federal wildlife officer John Below were patrolling along the Mississippi River when they saw a group of adults and children walking on the ice. The wardens talked to the group and found it was a group of Girl Scouts out learning about nature. Jensen and Below took time to talk to the group about their roles in protecting the environment and the natural resources.

Wardens Edward McCann, of La Crosse, contacted three anglers who were fishing trout on a local stream. All three were 16 or 17 years old and did not have trout stamps. McCann was glad to see them taking advantage of the warm weather, so had them each buy the stamp and issued verbal warnings.

Black River Falls Team / February

Molly Detjens, of Adams, contacted three ice fishermen on a small lake in Adams County. Upon contact, Detjens found that the group had five undersized northern pike in their possession. All five of the northern pike had been gutted on the ice.

Wisconsin River Team / February

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, contacted three people fishing the Wisconsin River and found none of the three did not had a fishing license.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted angler who did not have a license because the DNR privileges had been revoked. The person also was fishing with too many lines.

Warden Lockman contacted several fishermen who were in possession of illegal sized northern pike. Most of them failed to look in the county section of the fishing regulations where local regulations show the size and bag limits for those waters. Citations and warnings were issued.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, was registering a wolf when she found the license holder did not harvest the wolf; it had been killed by another person.

Wardens Taylor and Korey Trowbridge assisted a DNR forester with a contact of a person who failed to submit a cutting notice and was tax delinquent on their property that was being logged.

Wardens Taylor and Trowbridge did fur registration at the Mead State Wildlife Area office parking lot, while wardens Josh Litvinoff and Tyler Flood did fur tagging at the Wausau DNR office parking lot.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, made numerous contacts with crow, rabbit, coyote, fox, and wolf hunters in February, resulting in enforcement action for hunting without licenses, loaded firearms in vehicle, and failure to attach and validate the tag.