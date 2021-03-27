Outdoor News Radio – March 27, 2021

The Minnesota DNR announced this week that its annual walleye egg operation is back underway this spring after COVID protocols prevented it from happening in 2020. Outdoor News Radio host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks that topic around this week with Tim Spielman as well as the DNR’s announcement that walleye harvest will indeed occur part of the year on Lake Mille Lacs. Stan Tekiela joins the show this week to talk about his winter photography trips to Yellowstone National Park, plus they discuss wolves in Voyageurs and Isle Royale national parks. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with chatter about the continuing closure of the Canadian border.