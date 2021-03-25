Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 26, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges will be filed in relation to a safety-zone violation at a nursing home. This nursing home borders a regulated shooting grounds that is a popular place for pheasant and chukar hunting. Hunters are reminded to always be aware of their target and what is beyond.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Kyle reports there has seen an increase in shooting range activity at State Game Lands 203. “Remember to read and obey all signage so you remain in compliance with state game lands range regulations,” Kyle said. Recently there has been several individuals who were charged for violating range regulations including using the range with an expired range permit and shooting more than six rounds from a magazine.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a Marion Township resident was found guilty in the illegal possession of a white-tailed deer. The resident dispatched a deer that had been shot by a bowhunter. The hunter followed the deer’s trail to the spot where it was dispatched, then taken into the home’s garage to be butchered. The deer ultimately was returned to the bowhunter, and the man who unlawfully dispatched it paid fines and costs, and had his hunting privileges revoked for one year.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports an Aliquippa man was hunting deer from a boat while in possession of a loaded firearm while the boat was under power. A citation was filed with the local district judge.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports a New Brighton man shot an antlerless deer while using the lights from his vehicle to illuminate the deer. In addition, the deer was killed in a closed season. The man pleaded guilty to multiple citations filed with the district judge.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports citing an individual who dumped trash on state game lands.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports that, after a two-year investigation a Fayette County butcher pleaded guilty to six counts of buying and selling game and one count of unlawful possession of game or wildlife. The butcher paid over $16,000 in fines, costs and restitution, including the costs of DNA testing. This investigation had been prompted by concerned hunters living in the area.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports a Greene County hunter was found guilty of hunting black bear through the use of bait.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports two adults and one minor were found guilty of various charges from road-hunting violations. Outside of financial penalties the individuals face likely revocation of their hunting privileges.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports a Fayette County individual was recently found guilty of several road-hunting offenses and sentenced to pay over $1,700 in fines and costs. The individual will most likely have his hunting privileges revoked for three years.

Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports three suspects recently pleaded guilty to a series of charges related to the unlawful taking of two trophy-class bucks during the 2020 firearms deer season. Fines and costs in the case totaled more than $4,000, on top of a combined nine years of hunting license revocation.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports that, despite heavy snowpack this winter, wildlife adjusted and has done well. Recently Witherite observed several large flocks of turkeys, and deer seemed have been everywhere in taking advantage of 30-degree temperatures.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports three individuals recently were found guilty for their involvement in spotlighting during firearms deer season while in possession of two rifles, one of which was loaded. Total fines and costs amounted to over $2,000.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports two individuals have pleaded guilty to their involvement in killing a protected deer during the firearms deer season. The individuals were road-hunting and were observed shooting from the road and killing a deer that failed to meet the required antler restrictions. Their fines and costs amounted to over $2,500 and they face revocation of their hunting and trapping privileges.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County man has been found guilty after allowing his 14-year-old son to shoot an antlerless deer through the use of bait. Neither had an antlerless tag for the WMU where the deer was harvested.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County man pleaded guilty to attempting to take over the limit of antlered deer and failing to tag big game. The man was found to be hunting in firearms deer season with an antlered tag that was partially filled out and had blood on it. The individual admitted to harvesting a buck the week prior and not completing the tag fully because he wanted to continue to hunt.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Westmoreland County man has pleaded guilty to trespassing while hunting and harvesting an antlerless deer that he did not possess a license for. The individual had been warned previously by the elderly landowner to stay off the property. The individual ignored the warning and proceeded to put up a tree stand, where he harvested an antlerless deer. The hunter did not possess any antlerless deer licenses.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports two individuals pleaded guilty to multiple charges for road-hunting after legal hunting hours during firearms deer season. The passenger was charged for using a motor vehicle to locate game, jumping out of the vehicle and then shooting and killing an antlerless deer. The driver was charged for unlawfully aiding, assisting and attempting to hunt or take game or wildlife while on revocation.

SOUTHCENTRAL

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that a Perry County man recently pleaded guilty to illegally shooting a trophy-class buck in archery season. The judge imposed stiff penalties and the hunter will most likely lose his hunting privileges for several years.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that Adams County has been quiet as far as violations go. “Hopefully, it will remain that way for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several violations have been adjudicated recently involving trespassing, illegal deer, baiting, loaded firearms in vehicles, CWD violations and person not to possess firearms.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports one individual pleaded guilty to a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and multiple others pleaded guilty to hunting through the use of bait. Shauf also has enrolled multiple farms in Waynesboro/Greencastle area in the Red Tag program.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh filed citations against two individuals who were small-game hunting without wearing the required amounts of orange and not having hunting licenses.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports game lands shooting-range users on several occasions have destroyed target frames with buckshot, which wasn’t permitted to be used.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports several eagle nests in the area are reported to have eggs.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County man has been charged for a third offense of feeding deer within the DMA. Charges carry fines up to $200, with potential for enhanced penalties under Act 54, which permits 1 ½ times the maximum fine if a previous offender repeats a violation within seven years.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports increased damage being done to state game lands parking lots due to individuals “burning-out” and doing “donuts” with their vehicles. Charges for those responsible can and will include costs associated with repairing the damages.

NORTHEAST

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that patrols have increased on State Game Lands 226 as reports have been received about the increase in snowmobile activity on this game lands. State Game Lands 226 has no approved snowmobile trails.

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports a plea deal was reached between Bradford County DA’s office and two defendants that were charged with multiple offenses including unlawful possession of deer and cruelty to animals. The investigation was initiated as a result of a video provided to the PA Game Commission showing one defendant cutting the leg of a deer that was apparently still alive after being struck with vehicle, while the other defendant videotaped the incident with his phone.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports removing a bat from inside a home, and wants to remind the public to avoid handling wildlife whenever possible. “If absolutely necessary, wear heavy-duty leather gloves to avoid any potential exposure to disease,” said Gruver.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reminds hunters to refresh themselves on regulations prior to turkey hunting this spring.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating two separate incidents where an individual’s coyote-hunting dogs were seen chasing deer.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that snow is persisting and deer can be seen using roads to travel because of the deep snow. This causes driving hazards; many deer are struck and killed by motor vehicles this time of year. “Watch out for the deer on the road,” advises Webb.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports individuals unlawfully riding ATVs and UTVs during February and March. Workman reminds game-lands users that regulations are posted at all parking lots trail heads.