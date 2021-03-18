Will this unofficial walleye record stick?

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)

It was likely just a matter of time before the North Dakota state walleye record fell. After all, bigger walleyes than the 15-pound, 13-ounce fish caught by Neal Leier on the Missouri River near Fox Island in Bismarck had reportedly been caught since then. But those fish either weren’t verified or were disqualified from contention.