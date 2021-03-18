New York Outdoor News Calendar – March 19, 2021

Season Dates

March 21: Varying hare season closes in the Northern Zone.

March 28: Coyote hunting season closes

April 1: Trout Season Opens

April 7: Beaver trapping seasons close; Mink and muskrat seasons close in southeastern New York.

April 15: Mink and muskrat seasons close in the Northern Zone; snow goose season ends in upstate N.Y.

April 24-25: Youth turkey hunting weekend

May 1-31: Spring gobbler season

May 1: Seasons for walleyes, northern pike, tiger muskellunge and pickerel open.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here. Also, many conservation organizations are holding virtual events. We encourage you to research these in your region and lend your support when possible.

March 20: WTU Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., West Side Ball Room, Plattsburgh. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

May 22-23: New York State Trappers’ Association Spring Gun/Sportsman Show with an Outdoor Craft and Flea Market at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

March 27-28: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Shoot, 7am-2pm, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, 13300 Clinton Street, Alden. For info call 716-427-9076.

Tournaments/Contests

Ongoing through April 30: Shed Fest, NDA shed hunting photo contest. Info: 585-813-2021, or visit pertnearoutdoors.com.

April 24: New York Kayak Bass Charity Tournament, TBA. Info: nykbf.com

April 24-25: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament at Saratoga Paddlefest. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

May 1: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Canandaigua Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 7-16: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

May 15: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cuba Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 15: 9th Annual Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament (tentative). Info: wilsonharborinvitational.com.

May 22: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 22-23: Springfling Bowfishing Tournament, Lee’s Campground, Saratoga Lake. Info: 518-390-4411.

May 23-24: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament at Adirondack Paddlefest, Old Forge. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 3: 20th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest and 15th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest, Lake Ontario. Info: 716-778-0713.

June 4-5: 36th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. Info: lakeontarioproam.net.

June 12: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Irondequoit Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

June 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake George. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Buffalo Harbor (Lake Erie). Info: nykbf.com.

June 26-27: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26 – July 25: 11th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. Info: loc.org.

July 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Tupper Lake. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

July 10: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Hem-Dice Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

July 15-25: 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: eriecanalderby.com

July 16: 9th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Fishing Derby, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17: 18th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. King Salmon Tournament, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17-18: Sodus Pro-Am, Sodus Bay. Info: sodusproam.com

July 24: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cassadaga and Bear lakes. Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.