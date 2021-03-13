Outdoor News Radio – March 13, 2021

Outdoor News Radio host and company Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein starts this week’s show with Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman and a discussion about the so-called “splash duck” waterfowl hunting concept being kicked around by the Minnesota DNR and other states in the region. They also chat about the critical habitat controversy brewing at the DNR and State Legislature. Rob then devotes a segment to remembering a personal friend and conservationist, Dave Malenke, from Maple Grove, who died March 4. Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, then joins the broadcast to talk about her amazing birding sabbatical to Texas for the past month. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up with some chuckles over a recent letter to the editor, plus their take on conservation officer access legislation in South Dakota.