Outdoor News Radio – March 6, 2021

Topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include discussion about the recent Wisconsin wolf hunting season with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman. The pair also discuss the status of a possible ammunition shortage this spring and summer. “Tackle” Terry Tuma then joins Rob to talk about an innovative new technique he’s labeled “sightlining” for ice-fishing, plus the pair kick around March panfish techniques as the hard-water season wraps up in southern Minnesota. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney then calls in to offer his insight into the early days of the Biden administration, including his view on the nomination for Rep. Deb Haaland for Secretary of Interior, which is still pending in the U.S. Senate. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with some vigorous debate over the Minnesota DNR’s proposals for liberalizing the state duck hunt.