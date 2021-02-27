Outdoor News Radio – February 27, 2021

The long-anticipated and debated Quality Sunfish Initiative kicks off on 90-plus new lakes in Minnesota on Monday, March 1, so Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein devotes a solid chunk of this weeks broadcast to breaking it down. Dave Weitzel, DNR Fisheries Supervisor from Grand Rapids, joins the broadcast for an entire segment to explain the biology and philosophy behind the change. Tim Spielman begins the broadcast with Rob and a discussion about the forecast for spring snow goose hunting, plus the new Uplands campaign that St. Paul-based Pheasants Forever has kicked off. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter about Wisconsin’s wolf hunt, plus his take on straight-walled rifle cartridges as a possible compromise over allowing rifles in southern Minnesota for deer hunting.