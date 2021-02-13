Outdoor News Radio – February 13, 2021

Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein draws on his recent backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon for this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio. In addition, Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman drops in to chat about a number of news items, including a coalition of state outdoor groups concerned with the DNR’s new plans to divert dollars from the Critical Habitat (license plate) program. Stan Tekiela visits, and he and Rob compare notes on their recent national park visits, including chatter about California condors. Tim Lesmeister joins the show with some discussion on the concept of trail running.