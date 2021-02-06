Outdoor News Radio – February 6, 2021

Lots of news in this week’s broadcast, with discussion between Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman on a variety of topics, including the status of the new Outdoor Recreation Task Force, legislation introduced on Lake Mille Lacs, and funding topics at DNR like the status of the Critical Habitat Match. “Tackle” Terry Tuma drops in to chat about techniques for Midwest ice anglers to employ during the cold snap this weekend. He and Rob also discuss a proposal to decrease the walleye limit. Tim Lesmeister joins to share insight into new fishing kayaks and the status of sportshows across the country, including the announcement that the 2021 ICAST Fishing Show in Orlando is going to happen.