Minnesota Outdoor News Radio – January 30, 2021

Minnesota’s annual DNR Roundtable dominates the discussion as Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman discuss multiple topics from that event, including the agency’s new “Gateway” Wildlife Management Area concept. Tony Peterson then joins the show to talk about late-season rabbit and squirrel hunting, which is open through Feb. 28 in Minnesota. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap things up with more chatter about Roundtable 2021.