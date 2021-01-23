Outdoor News Radio – January 23, 2021

Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein kicks off this week’s broadcast remembering Fred Webber, a retired ad agency executive who worked part-time at Outdoor News for 16 years proofing pages. Rob and Editor Tim Spielman worked closely with Fred for many years and they share some memories of this fine Minnesotan. Then Tony Peterson drops in to talk about some of the new technology hitting the nation’s crossbow scene, including a double-barreled X-bow and one that, as advertised, can hit 500 feet per second. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with discussion on lake trout fishing through hard water, a wolf poacher, and the NRA’s decision to move to Texas.